Company and residency in the UAE - enjoy zero corporate tax,
zero income tax, and confidentiality, as there is no public
commercial register and no registration of your residential
address. First you think about Dubai, but you hate traffic,
bureaucracy, and high costs? Then a company in Ras al Khaimah is
all you need. The Ras al Khaimah Economic Zone offers packages with
Free Zone companies and visa, tailored to your business needs. Plus
support with local banks, so you can get a bank account, and with
an investor visa, you need to re-enter into the UAE just within a
year and not within 6 months, so you can stay away in the hot
time.
Originally published 21 Dec 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
