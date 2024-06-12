Global Immigration Trends - June 2024

Introduction

This global migration summary provides an overview of the latest updates and trends in immigration policies, highlighting shifts in various regions across the world and how it affect Nigerians that intend to apply for immigrant and non-immigrant visas.

Middle East

United Arab Emirates

Introduction of Blue Residency Visa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), in furtherance of its 2024 environmental sustainability initiative, announced the introduction of a new residency visa type called the "Blue Residency."

The Blue residency visa is a long-term visa for foreign nationals who are environmental enthusiasts and have made exceptional contributions to environmental protection.

Eligible individuals can submit their Blue Residency visa applications directly through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security electronic portal. Alternatively, relevant authorities can nominate individuals for the Blue Residency visa.

The visa has a ten (10) year validity period once granted to eligible individuals.

Africa

Nigeria

Home Delivery of Passports to commence in June 2024

Sequel to a public briefing in October 2023 by Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior notifying Nigerians that efforts were being made to ensure seamless collection of passports after processing. During the briefing, he noted that, starting from February 2024, passports would be delivered to applicants' homes, offices, or any other location of their choice. However, this plan was not implemented.

The Federal Government through the ministry of interior recently issued a public alert announcing, the home delivery of international passports will commence in June 2024, relieving Nigerians of the stress of traveling to immigration offices to obtain their passports.

The Honourable Minister explained that the delivery service will initially be limited to certain locations to avoid overloading and damaging the system. The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) will start home delivery in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Abuja.

Furthermore, this service will apply to Nigerians residing in Nigeria and Nigerian citizens in the Diaspora. The Minister emphasized plans to introduce home delivery services for Nigerians in diaspora, with initial testing set to commence in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Europe

Ireland

Simplified Work and Residence Visa for Foreigners

In alignment with the European Union's ("EU") single permit directive, the Irish Government has announced the introduction of a single permit system. This new system combines the application processes for work and residence permissions, aiming to provide a swift, cost-effective, and seamless immigration process for foreign workers.

Prior to this new development, foreigners seeking to work and reside in Ireland encountered a complex process involving separate applications for a work permit through the Department of Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, followed by a visa application to the Department of Justice.

With the implementation of the single permit system, the cumbersome process of obtaining separate work and residence permits is eliminated. This streamlined approach is expected to significantly reduce processing costs and administrative burdens for both employers and applicants alike. Additionally, it is anticipated to serve as a catalyst for attracting skilled workers, particularly in sectors experiencing shortages such as healthcare and construction.

United Kingdom

Proposed Review of UK Graduate Visa

The prime Minister of UK, Rishi Sunak, expressed the government's intentions of restricting or scrapping the graduate visa route as a way of reducing migration figures. The current Student visas in the UK allow graduates from overseas to stay in the UK for two (2) years after studying.

The UK Government confirmed however, that rather than impose a total ban on student visas, it would opt for a more modest reform to strike a proper balance between enforcing migration measures and promoting the UK as an education hub for foreign nationals.

The Government has stated that the graduate visa will remain in effect until after the upcoming general election scheduled for July 4, 2024. This temporary continuation provides an opportunity for further deliberation and consideration of the potential impacts of any proposed changes to the visa route.

Schengen Area

Schengen Visa Fees to Increase by Twelve Percent (12%) in June 2024.

On May 22, 2024, the European Commission ("EC") implemented an increase in short-stay Schengen visa fees in line with the Schengen Visa Code (the "Code") which mandates that EU visa fees be reviewed every three (3) years.

Pursuant to the Code, with effect from June 12, 2024, the visa fees will rise by twelve percent (12%) worldwide. The EC attributed the hike to inflation and the need to cover administrative costs associated with the visa process, which includes background checks, data processing, and maintaining secure entry systems.

It is important to note the countries that are part of the Schengen area are Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Luxembourg, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

South & North America

Canada

New Work Hours for Students studying in Canada.

On April 30, 2024, Canadian Immigration Minister, Mark Miller, announced new rules on students' work hours. According to the new rules, students can work off-campus for up to Twenty-Four (24 ) hours per week, an increase from the previous limit of twenty (20) hours.

The new rule recognises the importance of providing students with greater flexibility to balance their studies with employment opportunities, thereby offering enhanced opportunities for experiential learning and professional development alongside their educational endeavours.

The revised policy stands to benefit both current and prospective students planning to study in Canada,

United States of America

UCSIS Announces Opening of International Field Offices in Qatar and Turkey

U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services (UCSIS) has announced its plans to establish international field offices in Doha, Qatar, and Ankara, Turkey. These new offices are strategically aimed at enhancing capacity for refugee processing, strengthening key partnerships, and fostering collaboration within the agency.

According to USCIS Director Ur Mendoza Jaddou, the decision to open these field offices aligns with UCSIS's commitment to supporting the Biden-Harris administration's objectives of facilitating safe, lawful, and orderly migration, as well as family reunification efforts. By establishing a presence in the Middle East, USCIS aims to streamline the migration process and provide vital support to individuals seeking refuge or family reunification in the United States.

Furthermore, the expansion of USCIS's presence beyond U.S. borders underscores its humanitarian mission and reinforces the integrity of the U.S. immigration system. Opening offices in countries with significant migration activities, such as Qatar and Turkey, demonstrates USCIS's dedication to ensuring a fair and efficient immigration process for individuals worldwide.

Asia Pacific

Indonesia

Indonesia initiates Remote Worker Visas

Effective from April 1, 2024, the Indonesian government launched its remote work visas also known as the KITAS E33G. This visa allows qualified foreign nationals to reside in Indonesia while employed by companies situated outside Indonesia. These visas are initially valid for up to one (1) year and can be renewed for an additional year.

To qualify for the visa, interested foreign nationals must demonstrate a bank statement with a minimum balance of Two Thousand United States Dollars (US$2,000) or equivalent for the three (3) months prior to the visa application.

Additionally, applicants must have a minimum annual income of at least Sixty Thousand United States Dollars (US$60,000) or equivalent. Furthermore, applicants are required to provide an employment contract with a company located outside Indonesia as part of the visa application process.

It must be noted that the Remote Work Visa holders are strictly prohibited from being employed by a company in Indonesia or from earning money in Indonesia by engaging in for-profit activities.

Australia

Increase in Minimum Savings Requirement for Issuance of Student Visas

The Australian Government has recently announced an increase in the minimum savings requirement for student visas, marking the second adjustment to this requirement in just seven (7) months. This change comes as part of the government's efforts to bolster immigration policies and manage migration effectively.

Under this new regulation, international students applying for visas to study in Australia must demonstrate savings of at least Twenty-nine Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ten Australian Dollars ($29,710) or Nineteen Thousand, Five Hundred and Seventy-six US Dollars ($19,576). This increase reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that students have adequate financial resources to support themselves during their studies in Australia.

Additionally, in March 2024, the Australian Government introduced English language proficiency as an additional requirement for obtaining student visas. Furthermore, the policy allowing students to extend their stays has been removed.

These stringent measures on student visas are in response to the significant influx of international students, which has contributed to a surge in migration to Australia. By implementing these changes, the government aims to maintain the integrity of the immigration system while continuing to attract high-quality international students to study in Australia.

Conclusion

The recent updates in immigration policies reflect a nuanced approach to addressing the complexities of global migration dynamics.

In response to the significant shift towards remote work following the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries have introduced remote visa categories, creating new opportunities in a bid to attract increased migration. This trend signals a broader recognition of the evolving nature of work and the importance of accommodating remote work in the global workforce.

Furthermore, there is a notable contrast in immigration policies among countries such as the UK, USA and Australia which have historically been more open to migration. These countries currently seem to be implementing more stringent measures to manage migration flows and safeguard the integrity of their immigration systems.

