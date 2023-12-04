Nigeria just like any other country of the World has rules and regulations in place for non-Nigerians who desire to enter, work, or reside in Nigeria either for a short or long term. The Immigration Act 2015 and the Immigration Regulations 2017 provide the framework for non-Nigerians who want to enter the country for all purposes and intents.

For expatriates who immigrate to Nigeria mainly for work purposes, their employers are mainly in charge of obtaining their visa, work, or residence permits. This article will outline the type of Visa, work permits, and residence permits available to immigrants.

Visas, Work Permits, and Residency

Transit Visa / Entry Permit

Who qualifies

Transiting passengers with confirmed Visa to onward destinations other than Nigeria

Seamen/pilots

Requirements for the issuance of Transit Visa

Valid passport with a minimum of 6 months validity Valid visa to onward destination outside Nigeria Confirmed Airline ticket to final destination Evidence of funds

Direct Transit Visa (airside) / Entry Permit

Who qualifies

Transiting passengers with confirmed Visa to onward destinations other than Nigeria

Seamen/ Pilots signing on

Requirements for the issuance of Direct Transit Visa (airside)/ Entry Permit

Passport with a minimum of 6 months validity Valid visa to onward destination outside Nigeria Confirmed Airline ticket to final destination Evidence of sufficient funds

Validity

Validity of stay is 48 hours.

Not valid for employment

Business Visa / Entry Permit

Who qualifies

Businessmen and Investors coming to Nigeria for business discussions obtainable from Nigerian Missions abroad

Requirements for the issuance of Business Visa / Entry Permit

Evidence of sufficient funds A valid return ticket Acceptance of IR (Immigration Responsibilities) Evidence of sufficient funds to maintain one's self in the country A letter of invitation from a company in Nigeria, accepting full immigration responsibility

Validity

Validity of stay is 90 days but extendable – Not valid for employment

Tourist Visa / Entry Permit

Who qualifies

Persons wishing to visit Nigeria for the purpose of tourism

Individuals who want to visit family members

Requirements for the issuance of Tourist Visa / Entry Permit

Valid passport with a minimum of 6 months validity Valid Visa to onward destination Valid Airline return ticket Evidence of funds Evidence of Hotel reservation Acceptance of IR (Immigration Responsibility)

Validity

Not valid for employment

Diplomatic Visa / Entry Permit

Who qualifies

Visiting Heads of State and their families Top officials of the Government and their families Diplomats and their families Holders of United Nations Diplomatic Passport and Laisser passes members of accredited Diplomatic Missions members of International organizations members of accredited International non-governmental organizations

Requirements for the issuance of Official / Diplomatic Visa / Entry Permit

Valid standard, official or diplomatic passports Note Verbale Obtainable from Nigerian Missions abroad

Subject to Regularization Visa (STR) / Entry Permit

Who qualifies

Expatriates employed by individuals, corporate bodies, or governments (i.e. to take up employment in Nigeria)

Requirements for the issuance of STR Visa / Entry Permit

Valid passport with a minimum of 6 months' validity Letter of employment Expatriate quota approval Credentials of the applicant Duly completed form IMM 22 Curriculum Vitae or Resume For chief executive officers (C.E.O) of corporate organizations, there is a need to extract the minutes of the Board's resolution Obtainable only from Nigerian Missions in the countries where applicants are domiciled for at least six (6) months Receipt of online payment of visa fee.

Temporary Work Permit Visa / Entry Permit

Who qualifies

Experts invited by corporate bodies to provide specialized skilled services, such as after-sales installation, maintenance, repairs of machines & equipment

Requirements for the issuance of Temporary work permit (TWP)

Confirmed Airline Return ticket Acceptance of Immigration Responsibility by inviting organizations or individuals. Immigration Responsibility means accommodation, cost of living, transportation, and the cost of deportation or repatriation if need be. Obtainable only from the office of the Comptroller General of Immigration in the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters, Abuja.1 CERPAC

CERPAC IS THE ACRONYM FOR COMBINED EXPATRIATE RESIDENCE PERMIT AND ALIENS CARD.

Who qualifies

Expatriates resident or working in Nigeria

Validity:

The validity of CERPAC is two (2) years.

ECOWAS

ECOWAS nationals and citizens of countries with which Nigeria has visa abolition agreements are exempted from getting visa before gaining entry into Nigeria. ECOWAS nationals do not require Visas to enter Nigeria. They only need to obtain an ECOWAS Residence Card (ERC) and then register with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in their place of residence after they have become residents in Nigeria.2 This registration is satisfied by obtaining the ECOWAS Residence Card (ERC)

Conclusion

Business visas are strictly for business purposes and are not meant for employment or remuneration matters. Work permits are for employment purposes only and the foreigner must have obtained a letter of consent from both the prospective employer and the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service before proceeding to enter the country. There are more documents needed for a work permit (especially for the STR) than a business visa. The STR visa application is a long strenuous exercise.

Footnotes

1. https://portal.immigration.gov.ng/?p=about accessed on 29/10/2023

2. https://s3.amazonaws.com/documents.lexology.com/2a44f5ab-bab7-4c28-8a4f-50ce770ad14a.pdf?AWSAccessKeyId=AKIAVYILUYJ754JTDY6T&Expires=1698680237&Signature=nPNZQmGH0zU3ZSAdznu5%2BPuYy8o%3D accessed on 30/10/2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.