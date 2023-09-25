Nigeria is a country located on the western coast of Africa, filled with investment opportunities. Nigeria is widely rich and diverse in resources, spanning from minerals, petroleum, agriculture produce, among others. In a bid to improve the business environment, attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and boost tourism without compromising national security, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service issued the New Visa Policy of 2020. The most notable innovation of the policy is the permanent residence visas category which provides for fifteen classes of visa.

CLASSES OF VISAS UNDER THE PERMANENT RESIDENCE VISAS CATEGORY

1. Spouse of Nigerian Citizen visa (N1A) - this applies to persons married to a Nigerian. This class of visa will replace the existing provision for Niger Wives (foreign women married to Nigerian men) and Special Immigrant Status/SIS (foreign men married to Nigerian women).

Requirements - evidence of marriage and application by Nigerian spouse. Validity - passport validity with multiple allowance. Visa processing Channel - Embassy Restricted activities - Employment

2. Nigerians by Birth who renounced their Nigerian citizenship visa and their spouse visa (N2A and N2B) – Under Nigerian laws, Nigerians by birth are allowed to have dual citizenship. Unlike the situation in Nigeria, certain countries do not allow for dual citizenship and as such, many Nigerians have had to renounce their Nigerian citizenships. Prior to the new visa policy, such persons would need to apply for visas whenever they intend to visit Nigeria. Presently, this category allows such persons, alongside their spouses to apply for permanent residence visa.

Requirements - certificate of renunciation of Nigerian citizenship, evidence of marriage and application for N2A and N2B visa. Validity - passport validity with multiple allowance. Visa processing Channel - Embassy Restricted activities - Employment

3. Investor visas (N3) - Nigeria is a rich country with different booming sectors such as the oil and gas, agriculture, mineral resources, fintech, among others. Foreigners are invited to invest in Nigeria in exchange for permanent residence status.

Requirements - evidence of importation and retention of investor's capital in Nigeria, police report from countries applicant was resident in the last five (5) years, documentary proof of investment in Nigeria and application letter. Validity – five (5) years (Renewable) with multiple entry. Visa processing Channel - Embassy Restricted activities - N/A

Below is a list of investor visa classes:

Small scale enterprise investor visa (N3A) - US$250,000 - US$500,000. Medium scale enterprise investor visa (N3B) - US$500,000 - US$1,000,000. Large scale corporation investor visa (N3C) - US$1,000,000 - US$10,000,000. Ultra large scale corporations investor visa (N3D) - US$10,000,000 and above. Oil, gas, and power sector investor visa (N3E) - US$10,000,000 and above.

4. Highly skilled immigrant Visa (N4A) - Foreign nationals who possess knowledge, abilities, and technical know-how to be classified as highly skilled in the areas relevant to the current and future needs of the Nigerian economy.

Requirements - recommendation by national scarce skills audit and vetted credentials and curriculum vitae/skill. Validity – five (5) years (renewable) with multiple entry. Visa processing Channel – Embassy. Restricted activities - N/A

5. Retirement Visa

The retirement visa is granted to two classes on applicants:

N5A (retired in Nigeria) - foreign national retirees (65 years and above) who retired in Nigeria after a minimum of 20 years of Service. N5B (retired Abroad) - foreign national retirees (65 years and above) who retired abroad and wish to reside in Nigeria.

Further information on this class of visa is as follows:

Requirements - retirement letter in Nigeria/Records, importation of funds (Bank instruction), health insurance and evidence of means of livelihood. Validity – two (2) years (renewable) with multiple entry. Visa processing Channel – Embassy. Restricted activities – Employment.

6. Spouse and dependants of permanent resident visa (N6A, N6B, N6C, N6D) - these applies to the wife or husband of the holder of the permanent residence and their dependents (their children, and aged parents (65 and above).

Requirements - evidence of dependency, certificate (marriage and birth) and visa application. Validity - subject to the validity of the principal (passport validity – five (5) years (renewable) or two (2) years (renewable)) with multiple entry. Visa processing Channel – Embassy. Restricted activities- Employment.

The former Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, on the 27th of May 2023 announced the introduction of 'Brown Card', a legal instrument for permanent residency for eligible foreign nationals. While we await procedural requirement and regulations on the application process for the visas and brown card, we are happy to advice potential client on eligibility.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.