How to apply for temporary work visa in Nigeria | The Trusted Advisors

Nigeria Visas are categorized into three (3)1 namely:

Short Visit Visa (SVV) Temporary Residence Visa (TRV) Permanent Residence Visa (PRV)

Short Visit Visa

Individuals with short visit visas are permitted to enter Nigeria for up to three months for tourism, business meetings, conferences, seminars, contract negotiations, marketing, sales, and distribution of Nigerian goods. They can also visit for trade shows, job interviews, sports, entertainment, study tours, academic exchange programs, humanitarian services, relief/emergency work, and temporary work permits.

Temporary Residence Visa

For the sake of work, establishment, education, internships, or to accompany diplomats or hired migrants as dependents, those with temporary residence visas are permitted to live in Nigeria for up to two years, with the possibility of renewal.

Permanent Residence Visa.

Certain classes of people are allowed to acquire permanent resident status by obtaining a permanent residency visa. Among them are wives of Nigerian nationals, Nigerians by birth who have renounced their nationality, and their spouses, as well as investors who import a minimal amount of money each year, if any, as well as highly trained people and some categories of retirees.

Typically, individuals from foreign countries who intend to live or work in Nigeria are required to obtain a visa, whether it is for a temporary or permanent stay. Adherence to Nigeria's immigration laws is mandatory in such cases. The Temporary Work Permit (TWP) is a temporary authorization granted to foreign nationals to work in Nigeria for a limited duration. It should be noted that possessing a Temporary Work Permit does not guarantee permanent residency in Nigeria.

According to the regulation2, foreigners who plan to work in Nigeria for a short period must acquire a Temporary Work Permit from the Nigerian Consulate in their country of origin.

According to the Visa Policy3 Temporary Work Permit (TWP) Visa is a single-entry visa issued to experts invited by corporate bodies for a short period of time for the purpose of providing specialized skilled services, such as after-sales Installation, Commissioning/ Upgrading/Maintenance/Repairs of equipment and machinery, Training /capacity building for Nigerian staff, Audit of machinery/ equipment and financial records. It is usually the responsibility of the Company or Organization desiring to hire the services of the identified expatriate to apply for the temporary work permit this is done by making a formal application to the Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI).

There are two (2) types of Temporary Work Permit, there is the Single entry visa (F8A) and the Multiple Entry visa (R11)

Single entry visa (F8A)

This visa is given to professionals who have been invited by corporate bodies for a brief period of time in order to provide specialized skilled services, such as after-sale installation, commissioning, upgrading, maintenance, and repairs of equipment and machinery, training and capacity building for Nigerian staff, and auditing machinery, equipment, and financial records. After receiving permission from the Comptroller General of Immigration, it is issued at the Nigerian Embassy. This visa is only valid for temporary employment and has a maximum validity of 90 days from the date of issuance. Work is not permitted while holding this visa.

The Requirements for the single-entry visa are:

Visa Authority Letter (pre-approved visa letter)

Passport valid for at least 6 months with at least 2 blank visa pages for endorsement

Return ticket

Evidence of sufficient fund

Evidence of Hotel Reservation/host address in Nigeria

Multiple Entry visa (R11)

This visa, which allows for multiple entries, is given to professionals who have been invited by corporate bodies to provide specialized skilled services. These services include after-sales installation, commissioning, upgrading, maintenance, and repairs of machinery and equipment, training and capacity building for Nigerian staff, and audits of machinery, equipment, and financial records. It is a valid visa that was granted by the Nigerian Embassy with the Comptroller General of Immigration's approval. Its validity is limited to 90 days from the date of issuance and is intended for people looking to work temporarily in Nigeria. It is provided for numerous entries for a period of six months, is not renewable, and allows the foreigner to work temporarily.

Requirements for this type of visa are:

A Formal application for R11 Visa from the Employer / Institution accepting Immigration Responsibility

Passport valid for at least 6 months with at least 2 blank visa pages for endorsement

Evidence of financial support

Letters of Offer of Appointment and Acceptance of Offer

Educational qualifications and Curriculum Vitae

The application and approval process for a TEMPORARY WORK PERMIT necessitates the submission of the following documents:

A formal application letter on the company's official letterhead, addressed to the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service. Company Profile. Certificate of Incorporation for the applying company. Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. Depending on the company's incorporation date with the Corporate Affairs Commission, either CAC 2 and 7 or CAC 1.1 or a Status report of the Company may be applicable. (Note: Since the enactment of the new Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, CAC 2, 7, and 1.1 are no longer issued for new companies). International Passport of the expatriate being invited.

It is essential to remember that these documents mark the beginning of the process. The invited expatriate would then be given a Temporary Work Permit (Pre-Approval Letter) to finish the application at the Nigerian Embassy in their place of residency, as determined by them.

Footnotes

1. Nigerian visa policy 2020

2. Immigration Act and Nigerian visa policy

3. F8 Nigerian visa policy 2020

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.