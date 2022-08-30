To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In line with the Nigerian Immigration Act, “No person who
is not a citizen of Nigeria, may take up employment in Nigeria
other than employment with the Federal or State Government without
the consent of the Comptroller General of Immigration."
To take on a job offer in Nigeria, you need a Subject To
Regularization Visa (STR) or what some countries call a "Work
Permit"
In this episode, Alex (Managing Partner at Firmus Advisory) and
Oyeronke (Business Developer at Firmus Advisory) share amazing
insight on what the Nigerian Subject To Regularization Visa (STR)
is, and how you can obtain one for yourself or your employees
coming into Nigeria for work purposes.
