In line with the Nigerian Immigration Act, “No person who is not a citizen of Nigeria, may take up employment in Nigeria other than employment with the Federal or State Government without the consent of the Comptroller General of Immigration."

To take on a job offer in Nigeria, you need a Subject To Regularization Visa (STR) or what some countries call a "Work Permit"

In this episode, Alex (Managing Partner at Firmus Advisory) and Oyeronke (Business Developer at Firmus Advisory) share amazing insight on what the Nigerian Subject To Regularization Visa (STR) is, and how you can obtain one for yourself or your employees coming into Nigeria for work purposes.

Visit https://firmusnigeria.com/applying-fo... to read our article on "The Nigerian Subject To Regularization Visa (STR)."

