As a rule, a citizen of any foreign country who desires to work or reside in Nigeria must procure a visa for either a short stay or permanent residence. It ultimately means you must comply with the immigration requirements of Nigeria.

We are providing a step-by-step guide that will help you obtain a Nigeria Temporary Work Permit.

What is a Temporary Work Permit (TWP)?

A TWP is basically a single-entry visa required by expatriates who are invited to Nigeria to engage in short-term specialized skill assignments. These skill assignments range from installations, account auditing, equipment maintenance and repairs, feasibility or research work, and any other competent assignments as defined by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

It is the duty of the hiring organization to apply to the Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI) for the issuance of an approval letter to ensure a smooth visa issue process.

According to the Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP2020), the TWP allows a maximum stay of 90 days – 180 days and falls under the visa categories below :

Short Visit Visa (SVVs): It is a single-entry visa that only allows a maximum of 90 days stay only.

Temporary Residence Visa (TRVs): This category is a non- renewable visa that allows a maximum stay of 180 days.

These visa categories are specifically obtainable through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Am I eligible for the Temporary Work Permit (TWP)?

Yes, anyone who has some skill set and is ready to take on a job assignment in Nigeria is eligible. The process of obtaining a TWP requires your hiring organization to first make a formal R11 application to the Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI).

The application document must affirm the special skills possessed by the prospective employee and the assignments he/she will be required to undertake in Nigeria. The person being hired must also be willing to take on any immigration responsibilities.

