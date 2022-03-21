The word immigration, according to the Britannia Dictionary, refers to the process through which individuals become permanent residents or citizens of another country.

Immigration policies vary with different multicultural societies and countries. It is therefore important to have full information on the cost of immigration services so as to have a perfect travel plan.

In this article, we want to share with you the full cost of various immigration services in Nigeria, just in case you are planning to travel or migrate to Nigeria.

What is the Nigeria Visa Policy?

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) launched the Nigeria Visa Policy 2020(NVP2020) on February 4, 2020. This is part of the continuous efforts by the Federal Government to ensure a reflection of global best practices. The NVP2020 is designed to ease transactions of foreign direct investment, daily business travels, tourists, and people with special skills. It also specifies the cost of immigration services in Nigeria for foreigners from different countries.

