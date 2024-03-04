Introduction

On 14th August 2019, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) issued a Public Notice (the FIRS Notice) in Nigerian newspapers, titled "...Deduction at Source of Withholding Tax (WHT)/Value Added Tax (VAT) on Compensation Paid to Agents, Dealers, Distributors and Retailers by Principal Companies". The FIRS Notice stated: "It has come to the notice of the Service that some companies do not deduct WHT/VAT from the compensation paid to their distributors contrary to the provisions of the Companies Income Tax (Rates, Etc. Deduction at Source (Withholding Tax) Regulations S.I 10 1997 and Paragraph 3.8 of [FIRS] Information Circular 2006/02 of February, 2006, which states that 'commission earned by distributors/dealers will be subjected to WHT and VAT.' "1

The FIRS Notice further stated that: "Following this discovery, the Service hereby puts all companies, particularly those in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs) Sector, on notice that compensation due to their distributors and customers in the form of Commission, Rebates, etc. and by whatever means of payment, whether by cash, credit note or even goods-in-trade must be subjected to WHT/VAT at the appropriate rates and remit same to the FIRS accordingly on or before the 21st of every month..."2

Further to the FIRS Notice, many FMCGs scrambled to communicate the FIRS' position to their relevant counterparties (Counterparties) in apparent preparation for commencing VAT deduction at source, on commission and other compensation payable to such Counterparties.3 They also requested the counterparties to provide evidence of their respective back VAT remittances for stated/relevant periods. Notably, the issue of WHT deduction is not in contention.4

Unexpectedly, many Counterparties contested the basis of FMCG's proposed actions on VAT source deductions, arguing that the FIRS' request is itself incongruous with the provision of the tax laws, particularly Value Added Tax Act5 (as amended, VATA). The Counterparties argued that on current state of the law, the requirement for deduction of VAT at source is only applicable to transactions with: (a) companies in the oil and gas sector; (b) non-resident companies; and (c) government ministries, statutory bodies and other agencies of government (MDAs).6 Counterparties also challenged any potential VAT deduction at source because of the risk cum possibility, of Counterparties suffering VAT deduction on unsold stock, even though VAT is meant to be borne by the ultimate consumer.

Given such feedback from the Counterparties, coupled with FMCGs' need to shield itself themselves from potential FIRS enforcement exposure for non-compliance, many FMCGs considered approaches on appropriate actions to resolve the issue. These were essentially satisfactory cum feasible, reputational risk-free resolution that is fully consistent with their rights whilst cognisant of critical relationships with their two 'conflicting' stakeholders: the FIRS and Counterparties.

This article delves into the various issues under the headings hereinafter appearing, within the context of the relevant regulatory framework.

The Nigerian VAT & VAT Source Deduction Regulatory Framework

The Nigerian VAT regulatory framework is primarily comprised in the VATA and its subsidiary legislation and the FIRS (Establishment) Act7 (FIRSEA). Essentially, VAT as a consumption tax applies to all goods and services at 7.5% of the consideration except those on the VAT exempt list in Schedule 1 VATA.8 Since the targeted FMCGs' transactions are clearly subject to VAT, and the focus of our discourse is VAT compliance bordering on entitlement to effect VAT source deduction, we will limit our discussions accordingly.9

What are the categories of VAT deduction at source transactions?

Whilst all "tax payers" are statutory VAT agents, incurring input VAT (on purchases), charging output VAT (on sales), mandated to file VAT returns and generally pay the excess of their output tax over input tax to the FIRS, there are three categories of VATable transactions which the law mandates VAT deduction at source for remittance to FIRS.

The first two (public sector contract payments and oil and gas transactions) are discoverable in section 13(1) and (2) VATA, which provides that:

"(1) Every Ministry, statutory body or other agency of Government shall, at the time of the making payment to a contractor, remit the tax charged on the contract to the nearest local Value Added Tax office; (2) The Service may, by notice determine and direct the companies operating in the oil and gas sector which shall deduct VAT at source and remit same to the Service."10

The third category is vide section 38 FA 2020 (introducing a new section 10 VATA) on Nigerian company counterparties in VATable transactions with non-resident companies. However, this duty predated the enactment of FA 2020 which merely amended the erstwhile provision by including a new section 10(3) VATA.11

The present issue arises from FIRS purport to apply a section 13(2) VATA situation to FMCGs. Section 13(2) empowers FIRS to issue a notice pursuant to which oil and gas transactions will suffer VAT deduction at source upon issuance of such notice. To the best of our knowledge, there is no equivalent of section 13(2) VATA applicable to FMCGs on the basis of which FIRS can demand VAT deduction at source by FMCGs.12 Again, the two subsidiary legislation referenced in the FIRS Notice are totally inapplicable because they cannot be reasonably construed to directly or indirectly authorise FIRS to mandate VAT deductions by FMCGs in the manner contemplated by the FIRS.13 We discuss the ramifications of these below.

