On 7, September 2017, the Applicant, a legal practitioner and principal partner in the law firm of J.B Daudu & Co., received a letter from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) requesting documents, including tax assessments, evidence of tax remittances, Statement of Financial Position (SOFP), annual reports, etc., dating back to the 2008 financial year (FY). On 4 June 2018, the Appellant also received a letter from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) wherein the FIRS assessed the Appellant to tax liabilities of approximately N1.2 billion for the period 2010 to 2017 in respect of Personal Income Tax, Withholding Tax and Value Added Tax.

In reaction to the actions taken by the FIRS, the Appellant filed an appeal with the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) on 2, July 2018. Despite the Appellant's efforts, the TAT affirmed the FIRS's stance in a judgment, causing dissatisfaction on the part of the Appellant. Following this, the Appellant referred the case to the FHC.

While the matter was still pending before the FHC, additional issues arose. The 1st Respondent, purportedly acting within her powers, issued the FIRS TAT (Procedures) Rules, 2021.

Furthermore, on 31 May 2021, the 2nd Respondent issued a Practice Direction titled "the FHC of Nigeria (FIRS Practice Directions 2021)" and "the FHC of Nigeria (Tax Appeals) Rules 2022" on January 10, 2022.

Dissatisfied with the Respondents' actions, the Applicant sought the following reliefs from the FHC: