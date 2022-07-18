ARTICLE

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has issued a Public Notice introducing the eTax-generated bill reference ("bill reference") to facilitate and optimize the ease of tax payments in line with its digitalization policy. Therefore, effective from 1 August 2022, taxpayers will be required to generate a bill reference for payment of pay-as-you-earn (PAYE), withholding tax (WHT) and other taxes due to the LIRS. After the effective date, the LIRS will discontinue the use of other payment references and codes.

To this effect, taxpayers will need to log into their accounts on the LIRS' eTax platform, select the tax type and upload relevant schedules for PAYE or WHT to generate bill references for payment of the relevant taxes to the LIRS.

Enquiries on the bill reference, e-Tax and other related enquiries may be addressed to the etaxinfo@lirs.net or the dedicated customer service hotline, 0700-CALLLIRS.

