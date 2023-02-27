ARTICLE

Estate Planning is a process of creating a plan to manage and distribute one's property and assets at the time one is deceased.

Estate planning typically involves the creation of a will, which outlines how an individual's assets will be distributed and who will be responsible for managing the distribution. In addition, other estate planning tools may include trusts, powers of attorney, and advance directives for healthcare.

Estate planning is an important aspect of financial planning that can help provide peace of mind and ensure that an individual's assets are distributed in accordance with their wishes. It is recommended that individuals consult with a qualified estate planning attorney to help them create an estate plan that meets their specific needs and goals.

