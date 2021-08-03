ARTICLE

Nigeria: Requirements For Obtaining Letters Of Administration At The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nigeria

Upon the death of a person, it is only the authorized next-of-kin or legal representatives of the deceased that can be appointed as administrators to manage the Estate of the deceased and take steps to bind the Estate. Where the deceased died without a Will, the law expects the legal representatives of the deceased to apply at the probate registry of the Court within the jurisdiction of the Estate to obtain letters of administration.

The requirements for obtaining letters of administration at the probate division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory are as follows;

1. Death Certificate (Original and Photocopy).

2. Letter of Introduction of Next of Kin from the Deceased office introducing the next of kin (addressed to the Probate Registrar, FCT High Court of Justice, Maitama), Record of Service or Marriage Certificate/Declaration of Marriage if the Deceased was Self Employed or Retired.

3. Minimum of two Next of Kin (who must come in person) with one Passport Photograph each and photocopy of their Means of Identification (International Passport, National ID Card, Voters Card, etc.).

4. Two Sureties (who must come in person), with one Passport Photograph each and photocopy of their Means of Identification (International Passport, National ID Card, Voters Card, etc.).

5. The Name of the Pension Managers of the Deceased and Pen Number.

6. Name(s) of Bank Account of the Deceased and Account Number.

7. Application Fee.

8. Publication Fee.

9. Document of Landed Property (if the Deceased has any).

10. Estate Fee on Landed Property.

The original copies of the above documents must be produced for sighting.

11. Share Certificate (if the Deceased has shares) and Estate Fees on Shares.

