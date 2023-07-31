self

The central bank of Nigeria CBN announced it's plan to phase out the N200, N500 and N1000 notes in the country and they seize to be legal tenders but the governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara filed a case against the CBN to halt the plan of the CBN to make the old notes inadmissible as they have stopped being a legal tender.

In this video, we analyse the position of the CBN and also the validity of the order of the Supreme Court and the position of the law.

