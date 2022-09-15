On July 7, 2021, the Federal High court, Abuja presided over by the Honourable Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo held in the case of Folakemi Adeosun v. AGF that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge Certificate is not a requirement (as same could be dispensed with) for purposes of appointment as a Minister or election into any political office in the country. The said judgement and the widespread discourse it generated is the subject matter of this article which aims to appraise the judgement of the court, unbundle the ratios as well as examine same viz-a-viz the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, 1979 Constitution and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Act.

Click here to read the full publication

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.