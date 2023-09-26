Since the introduction of Transfer Pricing (TP) Regulations in Nigeria, there have been some significant events which have shaped the TP landscape some of which include the introduction of the Income Tax (Country-by-Country Reporting) Regulations, 2018 [CbCR Regulations], the Income Tax (Transfer Pricing) Regulations, 2018 [2018 TP Regulations] and the first TP court case in Nigeria (Prime Plastichem vs the Federal Inland Revenue Service [FIRS]). These events were significant for various reasons including the introduction of TP specific administrative penalties, new, revised or updated provisions and in the Prime Plastichem case, the exhibition of the riskiness of TP audits and the potential for huge additional tax liabilities.

17 August 2023 may well be a momentous day in Nigeria's ever evolving TP history, as on this day, the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT or the Tribunal) sitting in Lagos in the case between Check Point Software Technologies B.V Nig Ltd (Check point or the Company) v FIRS ruled that since the FIRS Board, which is the body legally authorized to make regulations was not in existence between 2012 – 2020, the notices of administrative penalties issued by the FIRS in enforcement of the CbCR Regulations are unconstitutional and void and likewise the CbCR Regulations in itself is also void and unconstitutional. You can refer to the The New Practice's article of 19 September 2023 in Business Day for more details of this case.

This seemingly small decision has huge, specific, terrifying and interestingly far-reaching potential implications for the Nigeria TP regime. Based on this case, the fact that the FIRS Board (and other boards of all federal parastatals and agencies) was not constituted between 2012 and January 2020 implies that regulations introduced by the FIRS during this period may also be null and void. This therefore throws up salient and pressing questions about the validity of other regulations in the country like the Income Tax (Transfer Pricing) Regulations, 2012 [2012 TP Regulations], the 2018 TP Regulations and Income Tax (Common Reporting Standard) Regulations, 2019 (CRS Regulations).

We have highlighted below some potential implications of the judgement on some regulations which guide the TP regime in Nigeria.

The CbCR Regulations

Prior to the introduction of the CbCR Regulations in 2018, Nigeria had no similar or existing framework. The CbCR Regulations came about as a result of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Project. Alongside 30 other countries, Nigeria signed the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) for the automatic exchange of Country-by-Country reports (CbC) reports in January 2016. The objective of the CbCR Regulations is to provide the FIRS with information about Multinational Enterprises' ("MNEs") global activities, profits and taxes with a view to improving transparency of MNEs in their tax practices, preventing tax evasion or avoidance through base erosion and profit shifting.

The CbCR Regulations created compliance obligations for Nigerian constituent entities including the filing of notification forms and the filing of CbC reports by Nigerian headquartered MNEs that have a group consolidated revenue of ₦160 billion in the preceding accounting year. The CbCR Regulations provided for administrative penalties of at least ₦10 million for late filing and incorrect or false CbC report respectively and at least ₦5 million for the failure to file the notification form.

As stated earlier, the CbCR Regulations is the subject matter of the Check point case and it has been ruled that the CbCR Regulations is null and void. On the CbCR penalties, the TAT held that the penalties in the CbCR Regulations are unconstitutional and void and stated that fresh notices of penalties should be raised based on the relevant provisions of the FIRS Establishment Act, 2007 (FIRSEA). However, since the CbCR Regulations itself has been found to be invalid, there will be no offence for which penalties are applicable.

It can therefore be inferred that there is no legal framework for CbCR in Nigeria and companies may not have any CbCR compliance obligations. Any penalties levied by the FIRS based on the CbCR Regulations may be considered invalid and companies that have paid penalties may seek redress based on this judgement. Also, where there is no obligation to file the CbC report, the FIRS will no longer have access to the information it requires to perform risk assessments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.