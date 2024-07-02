ARTICLE
2 July 2024

Trademark Registration In Nigeria

Hello Entrepreneurs! You guys always talk about brand recognition and brand identity, Well let's talk trademark.
Hello Entrepreneurs! You guys always talk about brand recognition and brand identity, Well let's talk trademark.

A trademark is a distinctive sign that identifies a product or service and distinguishes it from those of other producers. It could be a word, phrase, symbol, or design, or a combination of these elements.

Trademarks are an invaluable resource for businesses both MSME'S and Large companies as they distinguish the source of products and services.

In Nigeria, trademarks are regulated by the Nigerian Trademarks Act, which provides the framework for registration of trademarks, service marks, collective marks and other related matters.

Trademark registration is a legalprocess by which a business canacquire exclusive rights to use aparticular mark for its goods ofservices.

This publication will provide a detailed overview of trademark registration in Nigeria, including the advantages and benefits of having a trademark, the difference between trademark and company registration, steps to trademark registration, trademark searches, filing, acknowledgment, acceptance, publication, renewal of trademarks, remedies available for trademark infringement, and some notable cases of trademark infringement. Read More...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

