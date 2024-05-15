Protect Your Intellectual Property Before Infringement Strikes

Angela Adebayo, Regional Director of Inventa Nigeria, was recently invited by Arise News, a world news channel, to discuss World Intellectual Property Day, which was celebrated on April 26th.

Angela took the opportunity to clarify the significance of World IP Day and highlight the proactive steps that Nigerian creators can take to safeguard their rights and effectively prevent infringements.

See here the full interview.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.