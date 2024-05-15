ARTICLE
15 May 2024

Protect Your Intellectual Property Before Infringement Strikes

Inventa
Contributor
Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names.
Angela Adebayo, Regional Director of Inventa Nigeria, was recently invited by Arise News, a world news channel, to discuss World Intellectual Property Day, which was celebrated on April 26th.

Angela took the opportunity to clarify the significance of World IP Day and highlight the proactive steps that Nigerian creators can take to safeguard their rights and effectively prevent infringements.

See here the full interview.

Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily. Furthermore, our experience allows us to understand the caveats of the different industries since we maintain relationships with clients from different sectors, including food and beverages companies, communications, IT, pharmaceuticals, manufacturers, oil & gas companies, financial institutions, business services companies and more. Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao.
