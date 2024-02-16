IPLAN's recent debate explores Nigeria's potential adoption of the Madrid trade mark registration system.

IPLAN debate sheds light on Nigeria's potential adoption of the Madrid system

On 14 December 2023, the Intellectual Property Law Association of Nigeria (IPLAN) organized a debate entitled "The Madrid International Trademark Registration System: Nigeria to Join or Not". This debate followed the "Madrid System Overview: A National Stakeholder Exchange " webinar hosted by WIPO at the United Nations House in Abuja, Nigeria, on 28 November 2023. The webinar explored the Madrid filing system, its mechanisms, and the benefits it offers to the Nigerian government, brand owners, and practitioners.

The IPLAN debate aimed to familiarize IP practitioners and stakeholders with the intricacies of the WIPO Madrid System and its potential implications for adoption in Nigeria. Ongoing discussions among stakeholders focus on the feasibility of Nigeria joining the Madrid system, particularly given the notable increase in trade mark filings in previous years. It is yet to be seen if and when Nigeria will be joining the Madrid System.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.