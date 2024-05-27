Type Approval Of Telecommunications Equipment Under The Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003

Abstract
In exercise of the powers conferred upon the Nigerian
Communication Commissions (NCC), hereinafter referred to as
"the Commission", by virtue of Sections 70 and Section
134 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 (NCA 2003) hereinafter
referred to as "the Act", the Commission
promulgated the Type Approval Regulations 2008 (hereinafter
referred to as the 2008 Regulations), containing the Type
Approval Standards and the Type Approval Guidelines.
Introduction
"Type Approval" also known as
"Certificate of Conformity" is granted to a product that
meets a minimum set of regulatory, technical and safety
requirements. Generally, "Type Approval" is required
before a product is allowed to be sold in a particular
country1. Applying this definition to "Type
Approval" in Telecommunication parlance, it refers to the
minimum set of regulations, technical and safety requirements that
communication equipment must meet before they can be sold or used
in Federal Republic of Nigeria. Telecommunication Type Approval is,
therefore, the term for the process of determining and registering
the kind of equipment that can be brought, sold or used in the
country without causing interference or long or short-term damage
to the network2. This paper examines the NCA 2003
Provisions on Type Approval, analysis of the provisions of Type
Approval Regulations 2008 vis-à-vis the Type Approval
Guidelines and the Type Approval Standards, the provisions of
Standard Organizations of Nigeria (SON) on Standards of
telecommunication devices and conclusion.
The NCA 2003 Provisions on Type ApprovaI:
The Commission is generally empowered by the Act to establish
and enforce Regulations, Standards and Guidelines as it may deem
necessary to give full effect to the provisions of the Act and for
the Commission's due administration by virtue of Section 70 of
the Act. Specifically, Section 134 of the Act provides that the
Commission may make regulations in regard to the provisions of Part
III of Chapter VIII of the Act which borders on Technical Standards
and may charge such fees as it deems reasonable for carrying out
its type-approval functions. These two provisions of the Act, that
is, Sections 70 and 134, are the enabling provisions for the
promulgation of the Type Approval Regulations 2008, the Type
Approval Standards and the Type Approval Guidelines.
The Act further provides that the Commission shall, at the
instance of licensed service providers, equipment manufacturers or
suppliers, conduct type approval tests and issue certificates in
respect of communications equipment and facilities to be used in
Nigeria3. Licensed service or facilities providers,
equipment manufacturers or suppliers shall obtain type approval
certificates from the Commission in respect of their communications
equipment or facilities prior to installation or sale in
Nigeria4. Obtaining the Commission's "Types
Approval Certificate" is a fundamental condition that must be
satisfied before any telecommunication equipment or facilities can
be sold or installed in Nigeria. Failure to obtain a Type approval
certificate prior to installation of any telecommunication
equipments or facilities is an offence which makes the offender
liable on conviction to a fine not more than N100,000 (One Hundred
Thousand Naira Only) or to imprisonment not exceeding 1 year or
both5.
Analysis of the Provisions of Type Approval Regulations
2008 vis-à-vis the Type Approval Guidelines and the Type
Approval Standards:
The Commission is empowered by the Act to establish and enforce
Regulations, Standards and Guidelines for all telecommunications
equipment in operation in Nigeria to ensure that they operate
seamlessly and safely within the Nigerian telecommunications
environment6. In exercise of this power which is
conferred upon the Commission by virtue of Sections 70 and Section
134 of the Act, the Commission promulgated the Type Approval
Regulations 2008, the Type Approval Standards and the Type Approval
Guidelines.
The Type Approval Regulations 2008 provides a framework for the
approval of communications equipment for connection to
communications networks in Nigeria. The 2008 Regulations are
accompanied by initial versions of the Type Approval Guidelines and
the Type Approval Standards, which provide further definition of
applicable processes and equipment standards. These Regulations
apply to every "Equipment Holder", that is, person that
provides communications services or supplies communications
equipment in Nigeria. Every Equipment Holder that is a Licensee
remains subject to all conditions regarding equipment standards and
radio spectrum interference set out in its Licence(s), and any
other product standards applicable in Nigeria7
The 2008 Regulations are intended to promote interoperability
between communications networks, ensure that communications
equipment used in communications networks are safe and subject to
limits on causing or being affected by electromagnetic radiation.
It further promotes the development of communications networks,
including the supply of communications equipment by qualified
suppliers; define processes for the Type Approval of communications
equipment and Commencement. Applicable technical standards,
including those promulgated by international bodies, are also
identified and recognized under the 2008 Regulations.8
These international bodies include, The International
Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and its International Special
Committee on Radio Interference (CISPR), The European Committee for
Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC) and The European
Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). Note that Nigeria is
an associate member of IEC through the Standards Organisation of
Nigeria (SON) and could become an associate member of CENELEC and
ETSI.9
The Commission is charged with the responsibility of maintaining
and publishing the up-to-date versions of the Type Approval
processes in the Type Approval Guidelines10, the
up-to-date versions of the technical standards and specifications
applicable to identified Equipment Types in the Type Approval
Standards11 and up-to-date list of approved Equipment
Types12. Equipment holders are encouraged to always
visit the Commission's Official website13 for the
certified list of up-to-date version of all these legislation and
Equipment Type. The 2008 Regulation makes it compulsory for the
Commission to convene a Working Group on Equipment Standards which
shall comprise representatives from knowledgeable industry and
other stakeholders. This is to ensure that timely recommendations
are made to the Commission regarding the list of Equipment Types,
applicable Type Approval Standards and processes, and other
implementation of these Regulations14.
The Commission is further charged with the responsibility of
reviewing and modifying the Type Approval Guidelines and the Type
Approval Standards if and when necessary. In undertaking any such
review, the Commission shall consult with relevant stakeholders and
may also request and receive advice from the Working Group on
Equipment Standards or other advisory groups, but shall not be
bound by any such advice15.
Part IV of the Regulation in general provides for the "Type
Approval Obligation" imposed on an "Equipment
Holder". An Equipment Holder can only use or supply
communications equipment for a communications network in Nigeria if
the Commission has approved the Equipment Type of the equipment, or
the Equipment Type falls under Regulation 19 which provides for
exemption of equipment that complies with Standards or Regulation
20 which provides for exemption of existing equipment from Type
Approvals16. The initial version of the Type Approval
Standards excludes equipment specifically for: services that are
currently outside the scope of the Commission's authority under
the Act (such as broadcasting), services that are thought unlikely
to be provided in Nigeria (such as Public Access Mobile Radio and
Integrated Services Digital Networks), and services that are
obsolescent in Nigeria (such as analogue mobile
telephony)17. An Equipment Holder does not need to be
the applicant for the Type Approval of the Equipment
Type18.
An Equipment Holder may apply to the Commission for Type
Approval and in doing so, the Equipment Holder shall assemble an
application in accordance with the Section 4 of Type Approval
Guidelines, including: the name and contact details of the
applicant, the Equipment Type requested for Type Approval with its
manufacturing brand name, product name, model number, version
number and function, a declaration of Conformity for which there is
valid test and other supporting documentation that the Equipment
Holder can supply to the Commission on request, an indication of
which, if any, portions of the application are confidential to the
Commission, any other information that the applicant considers
necessary or appropriate to support the application, and any other
information that the Commission may, from time to time, require to
assess the application.19
The Commission shall refuse or grant an application for Type
Approval and in making a decision on an application for Type
Approval, it shall accept a Declaration of Conformity supported by
equipment tests performed by laboratories included in the list
maintained and published by the Commission20 pursuant to
Regulation 7 which mandate the Commission to publish an up-to-date
list of test laboratories that are regarded by the Commission as
suitable for performing tests required by a Declaration of
Conformity. The Commission shall communicate its decision on an
application to the applicant, including reasons for any refusal of
an application, within one (1) month of receiving the
application21. If the Commission approves an application
for a Type Approval, it shall place the Equipment Type on the list
of approved Equipment Types maintained pursuant to Regulation
522.
The Commission may revoke a Type Approval or annul an exemption
from Type Approval if there is significant evidence that equipment
of the Equipment Holders does not comply with the applicable Type
Approval Standards, interferes with the operation of a
communications network or other communications equipment and/or
constitutes a public hazard23. The Commission shall
publish a notice to inform Equipment Holders about the revocation
of a Type Approval or the annulment of an exemption from Type
Approval24
PART VII of the 2008 Regulations provides generally for the
power of the Commission to conduct investigations. The Commission
may at any time perform tests on communications equipment or
request the supply of test and other supporting documentation
assembled by an Equipment Holder under these Regulations and the
Type Approval Guidelines25. The Commission shall, from
time to time, determine and publish the schedule of fees for Type
Approvals and shall also supply the schedule of fees for Type
Approvals in response to requests for that
information26.
PART IX deals with Contravention and Enforcement. It provides
that every Equipment Holder that fails to fulfill an obligation in
these Regulations, the Type Approval Guidelines or the Type
Approval Standards shall have committed a
contravention27. The Commission Enforcement may, without
prejudice to the application of Sections 131 and 133 of the Act,
impose administrative fines, exercise any of the testing, seizure,
detention or sealing of premises powers and issue one or more
directions pursuant to Section 53 of the Act28.
Equipment Holders have the obligation to comply with the NCC
Type Approval condition by virtue of their license condition: one
of such conditions is Condition 29.1 NCC Unified Access Service
License (UASL) which provides that the licensee shall ensure that
its equipment is Type Approved by the Commission or accredited by
the Commission before commencing operations and shall obtain all
necessary compliance certificate in accordance with the relevant
rules and regulations.
Standard Organizations of Nigeria (SON); Standards of
Telecommunication Devices:
The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) is the sole statutory
body vested with the responsibility of standardizing and regulating
the quality of all products in Nigeria. SON was established by the
Act No.56 of 1971. The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) also
regulates the standards of telecommunication devices such as mobile
phone and related information technology products. The SON was
established as a regulatory framework for standardizing metrology
and certification of products in Nigeria and is responsible for
ensuring the quality of a range of specified product including
information technology and relevant products. S.5 SON Act 2015. The
SON Act also provides that a person who intends to import mobile
phones into Nigeria is required to obtain a certificate from
SON.
The exercise of regulatory mandates of the Commission and SON
with respect to the certification of telecommunication devices is
uncoordinated and this could create a potential for regulatory
conflict between the two regulators. However, there has not been
any reported incidence of such conflict as both regulators appear
to be cooperating to address the influx of standard
telecommunication devices in Nigeria29.
Conclusion
Equipment Holders have the obligation to comply with the
provision of the NCA 2003 on Type Approval, the Type Approval
Regulations 2008, the Type Approval Guidelines, the Type Approval
standards, the NCC Type Approval conditions for example Condition
29.1 of the Unified Access Service License (UASL), and the
Provisions of SON on the Standards of Telecommunication Device. All
equipment manufacturers, vendors and operators, including customer
devices such as mobile phones and wireless adapters must,
therefore, ensure that their equipment conform to the applicable
standards as mandated by the Commission before bringing them into
Nigeria. Obtaining the NCC Type Approval certificate is a
fundamental condition that must be satisfied before any
telecommunication equipment or facilities can be sold or installed
in Nigeria. The issuance of certificate indicates that a specified
telecommunication equipment or facility has fulfilled the NCC
standards and can therefore be used in Nigeria. The rationale for
Type Approval lays in the belief that Telecommunication equipment
if not properly designed, produced, or operated, may put
human/public in danger, cause harmful interference to other
systems/networks, or reduce their performance, breach established
rules and regulations. To avoid/prevent this, it is pertinent that
a minimum set of regulatory, technical and safety requirements have
been established which telecommunication equipment must meet before
they are used or sold in Nigeria.
Footnotes:
1 Wikipedia
2 Google Search, "Type Approval in Nigeria"
available at
https://www.google.com/search?q=type+approval+in+nigeria&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8
3 Section 132(1) of NCA 2003
4 S.132(2) of NCA 2003.
5 S.133 of NCA 2003
6 Google Search, "Type Approval in Nigeria"
available at
https://www.ncc.gov.ng/technical-regulation/standards/type-approval
7R.1 Type Approval Regulations 2008
8 R.2 Type Approval Regulations 2008
9 Nigerian Communication Commission, "Type
Approval" available at
https://www.ncc.gov.ng/technical-regulation/standards/type-approval
10 R.3 Type Approval Regulations 2008
11 R.4 Type Approval Regulations 2008
12 R.5 Type Approval Regulations 2008
13 Ibid @footnote 10.
14 R.6 Type Approval Regulations 2008
15 R.8 Type Approval Regulations 2008
16 R.9(1) Type Approval Regulations 2008
17 ibid
18 R.9(2) Type Approval Regulations 2008
19 R.13 Type Approval Regulations 2008
20 R.14(1) Type Approval Regulations 2008
21 R.15(2) Type Approval Regulations 2008
22 R.16 Type Approval Regulations 2008
23 R.17 Type Approval Regulations 2008
24 R.18 Type Approval Regulations 2008
25 R.21 of 2008 Regulations.
26 R.24 of 2008 Regulations
27 S.27 of the 2008 Regulations.
28 S.28 of the 2008 Regulations.
29 See E. Aginam, 'SON Give Dealers 7 Days Ultimatum
to Mop up Fake Phones', Vanguard, 24 July, 2014. See T Abgoola,
'SON Confiscates N200 Million Substandard Handsets', The
Nation, 15 July, 2014.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.