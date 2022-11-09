Spectrum License – The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced a public consultation in regard to the upcoming auction of the remaining lots of 2 x 100MHz in the 3.5GHz spectrum band to support 5G deployment in Nigeria. Accordingly, the NCC has recently published a Draft Information Memorandum (IM) and invited stakeholders to send in their comments and review towards a publication of the final version.

Based on the information available in the Draft IM, the minimum price for each lot for a ten (10) year licence tenure is fixed at a proposed US$273,600,000.00 (Two Hundred and Seventy-Three Million and Six Hundred Thousand United States Dollars).

All submissions can be sent via email to Spectrumauction@Ncc.gov.ng or to:

The Executive Vice Chairman Nigerian Communications Commission Plot 423 Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama, Abuja. (3.5GHz Spectrum Licence).

