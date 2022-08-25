ARTICLE

As part of the updates and changes to the NCC requirements for an Individual License, the NCC updated the requirements for application for an Individual License to operate Automated Vehicle Tracking Service (AVTS) and VAS (Content Service using Short Code).

AVTS applicants and VAS (Content Service using Short Code) applicants must, in addition to the updated general requirements for all applicants for an individual license, available here, comply with their license specific requirements.

To apply for Individual License, the following are the specific requirements for an Automated Vehicle Tracking Service (AVTS) applicant(s):

The old requirement and the new requirements are compared below:

Although, some of the changes to this category over time have been purely clerical and have often been done without any public notice. We have also noted instances where the PHS requirement was required and subsequently dispensed with. Nonetheless, the changes in the general requirements for all applicants apply accordingly to applicants providing AVTS under the Individual license.

To apply for Individual License, the following are the specific requirements for VAS (Content Service using Short Code) applicant(s):

The old requirement and the new requirements are compared below:

The old provision requirement under the VAS application process permitted the presentation of CBN license or Lottery Commission's Licence instead of the evidence of an MOU between an applicant and the VAS aggregator. However, with the current drafting, it suggests that, in addition to the Evidence of MOU with the VAS aggregator, a company that is interested in either the Mobile Money Services or the Lottery services, must provide copy of their respective licenses.

We have noted, that, the above changes in respect of VAS which are currently on the public notice issued by the NCC have not been reflected on the NCC website. We keep watching the space for further and relevant changes. We advise prospective applicants to consult the NCC in order to determine the applicable requirements for their respective Individual Licenses.

