As the first month in 2024 draws to an end, businesses are reminded to file their 2023 employer tax return. The annual tax return showing employee(s) income and PAYE tax paid from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 will be due on 31 January 2024. Payroll tax returns should be filed with the relevant State Internal Revenue Service of the employee. The return can be filed online or e-mail or physical submission at the tax office. For more details on employer tax return in Nigeria, click here. New users on the e-filing platform will be required to register as a company or individual to access the portal. There are thirty-six states in Nigeria plus the Federal Capital Territory.

Below are the online platforms for filing 2023 employer tax return of some states in Nigeria.

Electronic portals of different State Internal Revenue Service

The penalty for late filing of the 2023 Form H1 return is NGN500,000 for companies and NGN50,000 for individuals.

