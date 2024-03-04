ARTICLE

Annual Tax returns is an obligatory return that the State Internal Revenue Service expect from individuals and employers of individuals every year

The form A is for employee's tax returns due on the 31st of March every year, while the employers are expected to file the form H1, due on the 31st of January every year.

Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) Cap P8 LFN 2004 (as amended) requires all individuals to submit their individual tax returns (Form A) with the relevant tax authority. This return is for all income earned from all sources in the preceding year.

Individuals are by this notice, reminded of their statutory obligation to file their annual tax returns with the relevant tax authority, on or before the deadline of 31 March 2024.

For residents of Lagos State and Rivers State , the forms are to be filled online by visiting www.lirs.gov.ng for Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) and for Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS). For other states, the filing are to be done manually by visiting the respective offices with the forms and documentation.

Under the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) Cap P8 LFN 2004 (as amended), every employer is statutorily required to submit employers' tax returns (Form H1) with the relevant tax authority of all emoluments paid to its employees in the preceding year. The timeline is not later than 31 January of every year.

Employers are by this notice, reminded of their statutory obligation to file their 2024 annual returns with the relevant tax authority, on or before the deadline date of 31 January 2024. Failure by an employer to file the Returns within the statutory timeline attracts a fine of ₦500,000 and ₦50,000 upon conviction, for corporate entities and individuals, respectively. Taxpayers are therefore urged to ensure the Returns are filed promptly to avoid penalties.

Requirements for filing the returns.

Annual payroll of employees, showing the gross income earned and tax paid for each employee for preceding tax year. Evidence of PAYE tax remittance to the relevant SBIRS (i.e. copies of the employees' PAYE tax receipts for the year). Duly completed e-TCC application form (for fresh applicants only), signed by the employees with passport photographs affixed. The Company's stamp must be affixed to the bottom page of the forms. A separate schedule should be prepared for e-TCC renewals. Acknowledged copies of expatriate quota and monthly expatriate immigration returns submitted to the Nigeria Immigration Service (if applicable). Information on the nature of permits used by expatriates for their Nigerian employment in preceding tax year (e.g., Temporary Work Permit or Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Alien Card). A copy of projected annual payroll for current year, stamped and signed by a authorized personnel of the company. Evidence of payment of development levy for all employees for preceding tax year. Business Premises Levy: evidence of payment of annual renewal levy (or registration fee for first time payment) for preceding tax year. Current utility bill of the business (e.g. PHCN Bill, Land Use Charge, etc.).

These requirements may defer depending on the SBIRS (State Board of Internal Revenue Service.)

Originally published on 20 January 2024

