The Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning (HMFBNP), Mrs. (Dr.) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, has confirmed (through Circular: HMFBNP/MDAs/CIRCULAR/2023 FP/04 ("the Circular") issued on 20 April 2023) the approval by the President of the 2023 Fiscal Policy Measures (FPM). However, the relevant gazette is yet to be issued as of the time of reporting. The approved 2023 FMP includes the Supplementary Protection Measures (SPM) for the implementation of the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET) 2022 - 2026, revised excise duty on alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco products, introduction of excise duty on Single Use Plastics (SUPs) and Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) levy on motor vehicles of 2000 cc and above.

The key provisions of the 2023 FPM are as follows: