UAE To Launch Corporate Income Tax – Key Impacts For Projects Herbert Smith Freehills On 31 January 2022, the UAE's finance ministry announced federal corporate income tax (CIT) will be introduced in a major shift for the Middle Eastern state.

Federal High Court Judgement On The Nigeria Police Trust Fund: A Remedy Or Respite To The Multiple Taxation Of Companies' Profits In Nigeria? KPMG Nigeria Public safety and the security of lives and property are critical to the sustainable growth and prosperity of any country.

Tax Residence: An Analysis Of The Decision In Honeywell Flour Mills Plc V Ogun State Internal Revenue Service - Appeal No: TAT/IB/034/2018 PUNUKA Attorneys & Solicitors Generally, the basis for imposing and collecting personal income tax under the Personal Income Tax Act as amended (PITA) in Nigeria is classified into two viz the residence and source.

Personal Income Tax Act, 2011: Understanding The Concept Of P.A.Y.E Marcus-Okoko & Co A tax is a compulsory financial charge or some other type of levy imposed on a taxpayer (an individual or legal entity) by a governmental organization in order to fund government spending and various public expenditures.

TAT Upholds FIRS Establishment Act Over The TAT (Procedure) Rules 2021 Regarding Security Deposit For Tax Appeals KPMG Nigeria On Tuesday 8 March 2022, the Tax Appeal Tribunal sitting in Lagos, ruled in Investment Holdings Limited and Federal Inland Revenue Service that the provision of Section 15(7) of the Fifth Schedule to the FIRS (Establishment) Act, 2007 ...