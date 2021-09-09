Risk is the threat or probability that an action or event will adversely or beneficially affect a person or an organisation's ability to achieve set objectives. By extrapolation therefore, "tax risk" deals with how the decisions, activities and operations of an organisation impact negatively or positively on the quantum of tax payable or receivable by that organisation. The organization paying taxes is a business/taxpayer while the organisation receiving taxes is the tax authority. As tax risks cannot be completely eliminated, it is essential to manage them; hence, the need to identify tax risks and the appropriate risk management approach. One of the tax risks to manage is reputational risk.

Reputational risk is concerned with how the public reacts to an organisation's actions or inactions as regards taxes e.g. a newspaper report that an oil major has under-declared its revenue. The impact of reputational risk affects all stakeholders as it can lead to distrust, with the ultimate consequence of an underpayment of taxes or a shortfall in tax collection.

As countries and organisations face the adverse impacts of COVID-19 on their finances, managing reputational risks has come to the fore. Recently, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) released a report on reputational risk management. The OECD Report defines Reputational Risk ". not only as any event that could result in damaging stakeholder trust, but also any event that could damage respect towards an organisation. The importance of managing this risk is related to the impact that reputation has on taxpayer behaviour".

Federal Inland Revenue Service vs MultiChoice Nigeria Limited

Despite the recent economic challenges including those brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has done an excellent job in increasing tax collection which is necessary for government to meet its obligations to the citizenry. However, every public discourse by Nigerian tax authorities tends to focus on the low level of tax compliance without acknowledging that there is an increasing number of taxpayers who are genuinely interested in doing what is right taxwise and actually go over and beyond to pay taxes appropriately.

In essence, the tone from tax authorities can be unduly adversarial and may contrast sharply with the cooperative relationship that ought to exist between tax authorities and taxpayers. A case in point is the issue between FIRS and MultiChoice Nigeria Limited (MCN).

First, FIRS issued a publication alleging that MCN had short-changed the Nigerian government in taxes to the tune of NGN1.8 trillion. The FIRS arrived at the alleged tax liability through a Best of Judgment Assessment that resulted from an inconclusive tax investigation exercise that was to be supported by some forensic/system audit procedures.

Consequently, FIRS issued Notices of Assessment to MCN in respect of the alleged sum and appointed banks to freeze and recover the alleged sum. Following the issuance of Assessment Notices by the FIRS, MCN lodged an appeal at the Tax Appeal Tribunal, Lagos Zone (TAT or "the Tribunal") to contest the said Notices of Assessment. Thus, FIRS' publication was in spite of both parties still in negotiations, with the matter yet to be reviewed by an independent party (i.e. the Tax Appeal Tribunal or any other Nigerian Court).

