ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Sports law in Nigeria involves laws and regulations that govern sports activities in the country such as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), The Labour Act, The National Sport Commission Act (formerly Decree No 34 of 1971), the Nigeria Football Association Act, National Institute for Sport Act and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control Act. these Various legal frameworks are put in place to ensure fair play, protect athletes' interests, and maintain the integrity of sports. There are different sports-specific regulating bodies or agencies in the country such as the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and others.

CONTRACTS IN SPORTS:

Contracts in sports or sports law contract is a term used to describe the legal contractual issues at work in the sports industry. Sports contract has in it the elementary principles of contract such as Competent parties, An offer, Acceptance of an offer, Consent of parties, Consideration, A lawful purpose, Mutual obligation, Meeting of minds, Transparency and accountability and In a form required by Law. Player contracts and agency contracts are common types of contracts used in sports sector, they are binding on the parties and specify obligations and services. The contracts however must be in accordance with relevant Nigerian laws.

SPONSORSHIP IN SPORTS:

Sports sponsorship is the financial support of a sport (be it an event, organization, or performer) by an outside entity (be it a person or an organization). It is a business arrangement whereby the sponsor (which could be any company) gives money to the sponsee (sports team, tournament, or athlete) in exchange for a specific set of rights. The sponsor essentially uses those rights to increase brand recognition, visibility, and customer loyalty, generating favorable public recognition (PR).

ATHLETE RIGHTS:

The rights of an athlete are cut across all spheres, ranging from sports contracts to endorsement, sponsorship, agency, and many more. Examples of such rights include; Labor Rights, Image and Likeness Rights.

Sports law is an indispensable component of Nigeria's sports industry.Advancing comprehensive sports law in Nigeria would ensure the protection of sportsmen and women's rights and their careers, promoting respect for principles of natural justice and fair gameplay. Additionally, it would help encourage foreign and domestic investment in the sports sector.

Originally published by 19 November, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.