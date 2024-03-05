Introduction

It is no longer news that share buybacks is one of the innovations introduced by the Companies and Allied Matters Act 20201 (CAMA). Previously, section 160(1) and (2) CAMA 20042 generally prohibited companies from acquiring their own shares, except if authorised by the articles and in limited circumstances of: "(2) ..... (a) settling or compromising a debt or claim asserted by or against the company; or (b) eliminating fractional shares; or (c) fulfilling the terms of a non‐assignable agreement under which the company has an option or is obliged to purchase shares owned by an officer or an employee of the company; or (d) satisfying the claim of a dissenting shareholder; or (e) complying with a court order."

Essentially, whilst share buy-backs can only be made from "distributable profits", as statutorily defined by the CAMA; it appears that many companies have either out of disinterest, ignorance, 'cultural' cum perception issues or absence of compelling necessity, not been utilising or considering utilising share buyback as a mode of capital restructuring.3 The significant and probably first publicly disclosed share buyback transaction involved Dangote Cement Plc (DCP);4 there appears to be inactivity regarding buybacks for private companies, whilst even listed companies have also not maximally stepped up to the share buyback plate.5

This article illuminates the CAMA share buyback regime, in the hope that corporates would be more disposed to utilising same as a corporate cum capital restructuring option.

The CAMA Share Buy Back Regime

Sections 182 –190 CAMA provides for transactions by a company in respect of its own shares. Specifically, section 184(1)(a)-(c) CAMA permits a company (the Coy) to purchase its own shares, if so permitted by its articles, and pursuant to a special shareholders' resolution in that regard; provided that only fully paid up shares are involved, and that the terms of purchase shall provide for payment for the purchase.6

By way of procedure, section 184(d)-(e) requires the Coy to publish in two national newspapers, a notice of the proposed purchase of its shares within 7 days of the special resolution;7 and within fifteen (15) days after the newspaper publications, the Coy's directors must make and file with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), a statutory declaration of solvency (SDS), that the Coy is solvent and can pay its debts as they fall due, after the share buyback.

Section 184(f) provision that "a company may not under this section purchase its shares if, as a result of the purchase, there would no longer be any issued shares of the company other than redeemable shares or shares held as treasury shares"8 will not apply, if the share buyback is to consummate exit for some, and not all the shareholders.9 It is noteworthy that section 187 limits the threshold of share buy-backs to no more than 15%, and otherwise mandates corrective action if the threshold is breached, within stated timelines.10 However, where threshold breach does not apply, the Coy has flexibility to undertake the second leg of the transaction at any time.11

By section 184(2), within six weeks of the publication in two national newspapers, any of the Coy's creditor can apply to Court for an order cancelling the special resolution, much as a dissenting shareholder who did not vote in favour of the share buyback can also apply to Court for same. Consequently, "The ability of the company to proceed with the share buyback shall depend on the order of the court, where applicable" (section 184(3)).12

Presumably, this should not be an issue for the Coy – once its creditors are agreeable to the planned share buyback, as well as all the shareholders.13 Furthermore, by section 185: "Where a company buys back its shares, payment for the share buyback shall be made from the distributable profits of the company."14 The question that then arises is "what is distributable profits?" and we consider this in detail below.

Computation: What is "Distributable Profit"?

Per section 426(5), dividends is payable to shareholders only out of the Coy's "distributable profits".15 By section 427: "(1) A company may pay dividends only out of profits available for the purpose. (2) The profits of a company available for payment of dividends are its accumulated, realised profits (so far as not previously utilised by distribution or capitalisation), less - its accumulated, realised losses (so far as not previously written off in a lawfully made reduction or reorganisation of capital)."16 Thus, CAMA obliquely defines "distributable profits" by way of section 427(2); section 427 therefore is a, if not the, key provision that resolves the distributable profits question.

Section 868(1) stipulates that: " 'dividend' means a proportion of the distributed profits of the company which may be a fixed annual percentage, as in the case of preference shares, or it may be variable according to the prosperity or other circumstances of the company, as in the case of equity shares".[17]

It is therefore apposite to draw analogy with dividends, since both dividends and price for the share buybacks are payable out of "distributable profits". Accordingly, if the directors can pay the dividends out of any amount in view, then same can be deployed to share buybacks, and vice versa. As a rule of thumb, it is safe to assume as much prudence in paying for the share buybacks out of distributable profits, as would have been required if the Coy were to declare and be paying out, dividends.18

It is noteworthy however, that the tax treatment is different, as only capital gains tax (CGT) will apply to the buyback consideration,19 instead of witholding tax (WHT) that would have been deducted from dividends, prior to remittance.

November 2023

November 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.