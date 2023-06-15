1. Introduction

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is premised on the idea that corporations should exude a broader level of accountability (legal and social) towards other stakeholder groups other than shareholders.1 This goes beyond merely corporate charitable deeds and encompasses economic, ethical and legal expectations of corporations in terms of the impact of their activities on host communities and society at large.2 Before the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 came into effect, there were no mandatory laws regulating the adoption of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) measures, either explicitly or by necessary implication.3 Even though laws have been made and regulatory bodies have been set up to checkmate the practice of CSR in Nigeria, such laws remain voluntary and barely regulated.4 In accordance with Sections 4(6)(a) and (b) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is tasked with overseeing upstream petroleum operations and ensuring compliance with relevant laws and regulations. In this article, an exposition of the foregoing shall be presented with the aim of addressing some of the salient issues that hinder the practice of CSR in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

2. CSR and Relevant Nigerian Laws

Iloka and Nwakoby5 assert that corporate social responsibility (CSR) can be divided into four basic categories: volunteering, philanthropic responsibility, human rights responsibility and environmental responsibility. The development of host communities through oil companies' operations is the main objective in those areas. The purpose of this part is to analyze relevant Nigerian laws that relate to the subject matter of CSR.

2.1 CSR and The Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA 2020)

The main corporate law statute in Nigeria is the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020. The definition of CSR under CAMA may have had a significant impact on the type of CSR practices adopted in Nigeria. While CSR may occasionally include elements of corporate philanthropy, charity, or making donations from business profits, it is clearly not all about altruism.6 It is important to point out that the debate over corporate and charity donations was ultimately settled by decisions from courts and entrenched in corporation statutes.7 Generally, a business can only participate in philanthropy and charitable activities if doing so will ultimately help the business and increase the profitability of all of its shareholders in the long run.8 Corporate law, on the other hand, abhors corporate gifting since it is perceived as an improper use of money that would otherwise be available as profits for shareholders. Also, according to section 43 of CAMA 2020, all corporations are deemed to have all the rights and authority of a natural person with full capacity, including the ability to make donations. Therefore, it follows logically that any business that has been founded may engage in corporate gifting so long as its articles of incorporation and memorandum are free of any provisions to the contrary. Moreover, corporate payments to political parties, groups, or for any other political purposes are entirely prohibited by Section 43(2) of CAMA 2020. This can only mean, once more, that such corporate contributions will be within the bounds of the law, legal, and acceptable provided they are not intended to further any political goals or purposes and if they are not expressly prohibited by the company's bylaws (memorandum and articles of association).9

Even if it will be allowed for business executives to give donations from company funds to charities, doing so at random and only for charitable purposes amounts to a wasteful waste of capital that would have otherwise been available to shareholders as profits.10 Once more, CAMA 2020 does not appear to provide adequate ideological support for effective CSR initiatives in Nigeria. CAMA is a traditional form of corporate governance that puts the interests of shareholders first and pays relatively little attention to a company's obligations to stakeholder groups like employees, creditors, local communities, and suppliers.11 The combined implications of section 305(4) and (9) of the CAMA 2020 lend more credence to the idea that CSR is not widely supported in Nigeria, especially with regard to employee rights. Corporate decision-makers appear to be obligated under sub-section 4 to take into account, and balance employee-related issues and interests. Even though these employees might assume that their concerns are being taken into account in the pursuit of the company's success, sub-section 9 makes it very clear that they cannot attempt to enforce this right as they will not succeed since only the company (that is, the shareholders as a whole) can sue if this right is violated or believed to have been violated by corporate managers. This statutory clause is not unusual because it merely codifies section 341 of the CAMA 2020 and the well-known common law rule established in the case of Foss v. Harbottle.12

2.1.1 Lack of CSR Provisions in Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 as a Barrier to Community Sustainability

The CAMA 2020, which is the current primary corporate law legislation in Nigeria, adopts the traditional primacy model of corporate governance which is based on a shareholder-centric model with very little corporate responsibility for stakeholder groups like local communities and suppliers.13 So, only Nigerian-based businesses willingly organize CSR programs.14 However, the combined consequences of CAMA 2020 sections 305(4) and (9) reveal little support for CSR, particularly community participation, in Nigeria. According to Section 305 of CAMA 2020, corporate directors only owe responsibilities to the company; they are not legally obligated to do any other tasks or have the capacity to do so. What obtains in practice however is that directors have construed "interests of the firm" to refer exclusively to shareholder interests.15 This idea of shareholder supremacy in Nigeria could hinder CSR efforts, especially since the community is not specifically listed as an interest that directors should take into account. Thus, directors may continue to prioritize the interests of shareholders with little or no concern for the community that is impacted by their operations. It may be possible to require corporate social responsibility for the community and ensure that the company law expressly recognizes this interest, especially in vulnerable areas where the loss of livelihood from the pollution of agriculture by oil exploration activities has resulted in a high percentage of poverty. Mandatory CSR establishes a level playing field for measuring and accessing compliance, ensuring that every company engages in sustainable business practices.16 Flowing from the absence of clear-cut CSR provisions under CAMA 2020, Community Sustainability is threatened and this does not only relate to Companies that make up the oil and gas sector in Nigeria but extends to non-oil and gas sector companies.

2.2 CSR Mandates and Provisions under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021

With the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act in 2021, the government's struggles to keep up with new standards in the oil and gas sector for CSR and environmental sustainability stood out.17 The Host Community Development is addressed in Chapter 3 of PIA (hereinafter referred to as the Act).18 Since the Host Communities are crucial players in the smooth and effective operation of the oil and gas industry, the Act includes provisions to meet their requirements and promote the growth and sustainability of their environment. Significantly, the Act establishes a development trust (hereinafter referred to as the Trust) for the host communities. The settlor (who is the oil company) is responsible for upholding and overseeing the Trust on behalf of the host communities. The Petroleum Industry Act 2021 mandates that: the settlor is mandated to appoint and authorize a board of trustees to incorporate the Trust.19 The management committee will be tasked with overseeing the trust's general administration on an ad-hoc basis after being constituted by the settlor, who also acts subject to the control of the board of trustees.20

According to the Act, The Settlor shall make an annual contribution to the development trust fund of the applicable host communities equal to three percent (3%) of its operating costs for the preceding fiscal year.21 The budget and development plan for the board of directors of the host communities of the Trust fund are also under the settlor's authority.

The Trust's objectives, which reflect its preference for CSR and are listed in the Act, are crucial. They include:

The development of host communities' infrastructure; facilitation of economic opportunity for host communities; promotion and advancement of educational development for host communities; support for healthcare development for host communities; support for local initiatives within host communities while enhancing environmental protection; support for local initiatives within host communities which enhance security.22

The Capital Fund, which will be used for capital projects, will get 75% of the Trust Fund. 20% must go into the trust fund's reserve, where it will be invested in case the settlor stops making contributions.23 Fund administration costs must be allocated a portion of the overall budget, but no more than 5%. The fact that the Trust funds will not be taxed must be emphasized. However, the fund's settlor contributions are taxed. Failure to create a Trust or perform its obligations to host communities is a violation of the provisions in the preceding and may result in the revocation of the settlor's operating license or lease.24

Since the Act creates an effective framework for licensed entities and other petroleum sector stakeholders to fulfil their corporate social and environmental commitments, it is outstanding in this regard.25

With the establishment of an interventionist trusteeship pattern in the oil and gas industry, as witnessed through the Trust, the Act is commendable as its provisions are original and quite novel. By necessity, the Trust strives to formally establish a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) and to legitimize the customary CSR duties between the host communities and the international oil firms.26 This opens up the possibility of achieving sustainable socioeconomic and infrastructure growth that meets the needs of the host communities. Moreover, this does not exempt ancillary communities that may be impacted by the settlor's actions but are not necessarily host communities.

In the past, there were issues raised regarding oil companies' tendency to arbitrarily break their CSR commitments to Host Communities and MoUs thus inciting hostilities, if not violence from local communities. With efficient administration of the Trust, there is optimism that all of these perceptions would be taken care of.

2.2.1 Deduction of Payment for Petroleum Host Communities Development under Section 257 of the PIA 2021

A host community may forfeit its entitlement under section 257(2) of the PIA 2021 if there is neighboring vandalism, sabotage, or other civil unrest that results in damage to oil production facilities or related specified equipment. The purpose of this provision, as intended by the Act's authors, is to encourage the host communities to view these facilities as their own or as jointly held properties, and to prohibit any behaviour that would be considered an offense or malfeasance toward the settlor. Therefore, while calculating the amount that the settlor will donate to the Trust, the estimated cost of such repairs or a stoppage in petroleum production will not be taken into account. Some contend that by introducing this component, the host communities will take responsibility for all petroleum facilities located in the neutral neighborhoods.27 It is therefore contended that this deduction is improper since it is the government's responsibility, not the host communities', to guard against pipeline vandalism and other incidental damages. This clause could lead to a constitutional and legal challenge for the PIA because it punishes host towns collectively for vandalism that they may not have committed. I advise that the gap created in the PIA be carefully reviewed in subsequent amendments.

3. Conclusion

In any case, as demonstrated by the Legal and Regulatory Framework for Corporate Social Responsibility in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Sector, CSR is a real tool for social progress. It encourages a company's morality and accountability. It offers the corporation an opportunity to acknowledge the neighborhood communities in which they operate. Every responsible government should understand that this is a practical and effective strategy to add value and promote societal growth. The legal structure and commission established to oversee corporate donations were established because the government will never be able to meet all of the requirements of the society in terms of development; as a result, the government's involvement in this field will grow beyond its capacity. It is crucial to remember that wealthy countries favor CSR programs even more than do developing countries, and they work to maximize their contributions.28

Oil and gas corporations' operations in Nigeria also fall short of the development objectives that the Multi-National Oil Companies (MNOCs) had put forth with regard to host communities, in addition to gravely affecting the ecosystems and means of subsistence of those communities. The primary players in Nigeria's oil and gas business have been classified as the Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream sectors.29 The current study concentrated on the upstream sector. MNOCs operating in Nigeria's oil and gas sector offer their host communities a variety of services, including access to healthcare, basic infrastructure (including roads, electricity, and town halls), poverty alleviation (including soft loans), job opportunities, and youth and women empowerment. Researchers have come to the conclusion that the public's expectations and perceptions are what drive this CSR strategy and not mandatory legal framework. MNOCs may perhaps need to review their CSR strategy to make CSR more developmental focussed and directly beneficial to their host communities.

