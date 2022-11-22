The companies and allied matters act 2020, otherwise termed CAMA 2020, is a primary legislation enacted to provide for the establishment of the corporate affairs commission and guide the processes involved in the Incorporation of a company, partnership which includes the addition of new forms of partnership namely, limited liability partnership1, limited partnership2, foreign limited partnership, registration of business name3, incorporated trustees4 and establishment of administrative proceedings committee5. This legislation is aimed at easing corporate activities. The incorporation of a company comes in two folds, namely the pre-incorporation, Incorporation. The pre-incorporation entails preliminaries such as eliciting information from the client, Incorporation entailing the registration proper, and the post-incorporation activities/filing.

The phrase "change is constant" appears not to leave out corporate entities, hence the need to make alterations as and when due and desired.

This work seeks to highlight the concepts of post-incorporation in the Nigerian corporate world under the act. Post-incorporation matters are any issue of modification embarked on by the corporate entity in furtherance of its existence, complying with directives as provided by the law. It includes interfacing with regulatory bodies such as the Corporate Affairs Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, and others.

Gone are the days when post-incorporation activities were done physically only. CAMA 2020 has eased users off this stress. Filings can now be done both physically and virtually.

The matters include but are not limited to

Publication of names

Section 729 of CAMA provides,

"Every company, after incorporation, shall— (a) paint or affix, and keep painted or affixed, its name and registration number on the outside of every office or place in which its business is carried on, in a conspicuous position, in letters easily legible ; (b) have its name engraved in legible characters on its seal, where the company has a seal ; and (c) have its name and registration number mentioned in legible characters in all business letters of the company and in all notices, advertisements, and other official publications of the company, and in all bills of exchange, promissory notes, endorsements, cheques, and orders for money or goods purporting to be signed by or on behalf of the company, and in all bills or parcels, invoices, receipts, and letters of credit of the company."

There are some necessary steps to take after Incorporation but before the commencement of business. These are;

Publication of certain particulars Keeping statutory books Production of Company seal6 Production of Official Seal7 Displaying Certain Items like Certificates for certain companies such as banks. Section 733 of the act provides, "Every banking company, insurance company or a deposit, provident or benefit society shall, before it commences business, and also on the first Monday in February and the first Tuesday in August in every year during which it carries on business, submit to the Commission a statement in the form in the Fourteenth Schedule to this Act or as near thereto as circumstances may admit." "A copy of the statement shall be put up in a conspicuous place in the registered office of the company, and in every branch office or place where the business of the company is carried on."

Default of this statutory directive can result in payment of a fine as determined by the commission, lifting the veil of the company, and personal liability by the officers or holders of such bill of exchange.8

Printing of Official documents and correspondences

Appointment of Officers, Agents, etc

Where a foreigner is involved – NIPC, SEC, NOTAP

Rendering returns

Filings of annual returns

Rendering of returns entails the filing of annual returns to be done once at least every year9. Annual returns for registered entities is a statutory requirement under CAMA 2020. It provides for the delivery of this return within 15 months of Incorporation and not later than 18 months. Companies have the grace to keep mum in the year of Incorporation. The default of this corporate obligation can cause the status of the company to be inactive. Asides from this, monetary sanctions are attached as determined by the commission. The filing is done virtually.

Alterations

Change of name of company10

Change or alteration of the name of a registered business is a factor of choice or compellation, choice when it is voluntary, compellation when it is forced by the regulatory body upon receipt of complaints by aggrieved persons, self-knowledge by CAC, and other factors listed in the Act. Where the name of the company is identical to an earlier subsisting registered entity calculated to deceive, incompatible with a national image. The company affected may be ordered to change its name with the approval of the commission within six (6) weeks of registration of such[11]. Voluntary change occurs upon the passage of a resolution by the company, with the approval of the commission, while compulsory change is at the instance of the Commission

Alteration of Memorandum and Articles of Association12

The memorandum of a company is its constitution. It provides for the interface between the company and the public while the article of association guides members of the company as to their internal activities. Alteration of this document is via a special resolution, by Implication, which requires a two-thirds vote of members, and their proxies. Such as alteration of business objects13, Alteration of restriction on powers of the company14, and Alteration of share capital.15 Under the alteration of share capital, we have the increase, reduction, and consolidation.

Increase in share capital16

It is trite to note that a private company must not have less than one hundred thousand nairas (#100,000) in value of its minimum issued share capital, and two million nairas (#2,000,000) for a public company as entrenched in section 27 of CAMA. A company having a share capital may decide to increase its shares where it receives a lot of share subscriptions exceeding its share capital threshold. Only public or private companies are limited by shares; private or public unlimited companies deal with shares. By ordinary resolution, any of these companies may increase their shares with the necessary post-resolution filings. Where a company increases its share capital, the increase will only take effect if 25%of its issued share capital inclusive of the increase is paid up

Reduction of share capital17

The regulatory framework guiding this process does not encourage the reduction of share capital. Hence it's no easy-peasy as a post-incorporation exercise. Its procedure requires judicial sanction, issuance of special notices, the passage of the special resolution, and waiting time for receipt of objections. The necessary factors to successfully complete this process are

The article of association must authorize the reduction. A special resolution must be passed by at least two third of the members present and entitled to vote. Reduction is subject to the confirmation of the federal high court

No company shall reduce its share capital except as authorized by the article of association

Conversion:

Conversion, otherwise known as the reregistration of companies, happens for diverse reasons: economic reasons, legislation and policies, and survival strategy.

from Public to Private18

Public companies may convert to private for different reasons. The economic downturn and autonomous control over the business can birth this decision. Its process is somewhat alike the procedure for the reduction of share capital. It involves passing a special resolution and consequential filings at the commission.

from private to public19

Private companies can likewise tow the path of conversion to the public, where the company wishes to enjoy the incentives that follow a public status. One is being listed as a publicly quoted company on the stock exchange, receiving public offers, amongst others. This procedure also requires the issues of notice of the company's meeting, passing a resolution to effect such change, and effecting consequential alteration in the memorandum of association.

Conversion of a private company limited by shares as unlimited.20 Conversion of unlimited Company as a private limited by shares.21 Public Limited company as Unlimited Company.22 Registers and statutory books

These registers are compendiums of details of members, activities, and general information about the firm. Some of these are:

Register of members 23

Record of Substantial shareholding in a public company 24

Index of members 25

Register of Interest in shares 26

Copies of Instrument Creating a Charge 27

Register of charges 28

Register of Debenture holders 29

Minutes book 30

Register of Directors Residential Addresses 31

Register of Secretaries 32

Accounting records 33

Register of Directors Shareholding 34

Register of Directors 35

Alien formalities

Authentication of documents

Corporate searches

A Corporate Search Report confirms due incorporation registration of a company or organization with CAC. It facilitates the opening and operating of Bank Accounts for the company Bankers and other financial institutions. It is used for verification of the corporate profile of a company, to verify compliance, and look into the history of corporate organizations and details of the officials, directors, and shareholders.

The process of conducting a corporate search is as stated below:

Obtain and complete CAC prescribed form for search and or write a formal application to the CAC

Payment of search-prescribed fees.

Evidence of payment of Annual Return up to date (for CTC)

Prepare a Search Report and attach the Certified True Copies of the relevant documents

A corporate search contains the date of search, place of search, name of the company, company registration number, registered office address of the company, date of Incorporation, the business of a company limited by shares, objects of a company limited, borrowing powers, share capital, shareholders and their holdings, directors, company secretary, any change in the registered particulars such as alteration conversion or re-registration, encumbrance(s), remarks (If any), name and signature of the legal practitioner who conducted the search, forwarding/ covering letter to accompany the search report.

Summarily, it is commercially and professionally expedient that clients undergo this process with the eagle eye of professional/accredited users, including legal practitioners and others.

Footnotes

1. Part C CAMA 2020

2. Part D CAMA 2020

3. Part E CAMA 2020

4. Part F CAMA 2020

5. Part G CAMA 2020

6. Section 98 CAMA

7. Section 99 CAMA

8. Section 733(4) CAMA

9. Ss 417, 418, 419, 420 CAMA

10. Ss. 30, 31 CAMA

11. Section 30(1) CAMA

12. Ss 49, 53 CAMA

13. Section 51 CAMA

14. Section 50 CAMA

15. Ss. 125-133 CAMA

16. Section 128 CAMA

17. Section 130 CAMA

18. Section 63 CAMA

19. Section 56 CAMA

20. Section 68 CAMA

21. Section 71 CAMA

22. Ss 75, 77 CAMA

23. section 109 CAMA

24. Section 120 CAMA

25. Section 111 CAMA

26. Section 122 CAMA

27. Section 215 CAMA

28. Section 216 CAMA

29. Section 218 CAMA

30. Section 266(1) CAMA

31. Section 320 CAMA

32. Ss. 336, 337 CAMA

33. Section 374 CAMA

34. Section 301 CAMA

35. Ss. 318, 319 CAMA

