"Our goals can only be reached through a vehicle of a plan, in which we must fervently believe, and upon which we must vigorously act. There is no other route to success."

Pablo Picasso

Introduction

Prior to the enactment of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 20201 (CAMA) in August 2020, the generally available business vehicles under Nigerian regulatory framework2 were: limited liability companies (LLCs) and unlimited companies (UCs);3 sole proprietorships (SPs);4 and partnerships.5 Only Lagos State, which hosts Nigeria's premier economic hub, offered Limited Partnership (LP) and Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) options, triggering remarks then, on need for "regulatory competition" in Nigeria's federal context.6 CAMA's provisions on LPs and LLPs have now 'suspended' or displaced (except to the extent of any lacuna in CAMA provisions), the Lagos State Partnership Law (LSPL), given the applicability of the former throughout the country.7 We are not aware if a comparative review of the LSPL relative to CAMA, in order to confirm, whether CAMA being later in time recorded improvements over the LSPL.8

Anecdotally, an oft pertinent question that intending investors or entrepreneurs ask, or indeed need to have their lawyers address, is the optimal business vehicle for their proposed venture. This would often entail a comparative analysis of the available vehicle options, vis a vis the circumstances of the proposed venture, including sectoral requirements. For example, by statutory prescriptions, only 'commercial' companies (limited by shares or unlimited), can amongst others, undertake banking or insurance business, be a pension industry player, or hold oil and gas assets.9 For such sectors, intending players do not require any analysis of vehicle options, in considering their entry strategy.10

However, such question is relevant for many other sectors, whilst professional services had traditionally been provided, and/or in some cases, mandated to be provided under the partnership model.11 However, in line with evolving trends, the options have widened, even in some professional services.12 Typically, the optimality considerations regarding business vehicles would be from: start-up and ongoing regulatory compliance requirements, risk management, flexibility vis a vis the investor's circumstances cum desired business objectives, and tax efficiency, etc perspectives.

Experience has shown that in making business decisions, options that prima facie appear to be more efficient and therefore potentially preferable, may end up ranking poorly after detailed analysis (including financial modelling as applicable) throw up results. Truly, businesses cannot afford to make decisions that are not 'well informed', because they lack empirical basis; consequently, the imperative of such analysis cannot be overemphasised. Sometimes, transformation of an existing business may even be necessitated after such analysis, or when the owners practically experience substantial con(s) of the business vehicle being utilised.

For example, partners in a retail business that was registered as a business name (BN) may see the need for conversion in consonance with the growth of the business; or for example, in order to enjoy the benefits of legal personality and obviate the business suing or being sued in the name of the partners. This is moreso if one or more of the partners have regular employment (say, as top management staff in an unrelated sector company). Other times, business exigencies or other circumstances may require that a private company be re-registered as public or vice versa; LLC to UC or vice versa; or even PLC to UC or vice versa.13

Given the new CAMA framework,14 this article discusses the key features and undertakes a comparative analysis of available business vehicles in Nigeria for investors' consideration, generally on a sector agnostic basis.

Footnotes

* Deborah Elebiju and Pearl Ejim are (pre-Law School) Graduate Interns undertaking their National Youth Corps Service (NYSC) programme with LeLaw Barristers & Solicitors.

