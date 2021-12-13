ARTICLE

INTRODUCTION

As the most populous African nation, Nigeria continues to attract an increasing number of foreign investments annually. In 2020, the United Nations reported that Nigeria's inflow of Foreign Direct investments (FDI) increased by 4.3% despite the outbreak of COVID-19. As the market expands, the government continually issues policies aimed at creating a conducive business environment. As a result of the existence of multiple regulations, however, a potential foreign investor may require some guidance in relation to establishing a business and navigating the Nigerian business environment.

In this article, we highlight some crucial considerations for foreigners seeking to do business in Nigeria.

Company Registration

Generally, any individual or company registered outside Nigeria and having the intention of carrying on business in Nigeria must be registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission(“CAC”), except such company is exempt by law.1 The company is permitted to have 100% foreign shareholders except it operates in specific sectors such as oil and gas, aviation, domestic coastal carriage, etc, which require local ownership and control. A foreign entity must also have a minimum of two shareholders and two directors. Other requirements for registration may vary from one sector to another.

Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Registration:

The NIPC is empowered by the Federal Government to promote foreign investments in Nigeria. Every business with foreign participation is mandated to register with the commission and obtain a certificate of registration. To obtain a NIPC certificate the evidence of registration at the CAC is required.

Business Permit

A business permit is issued by the Ministry of Interior in Nigeria. Every company with foreign participation in Nigeria is required to apply and secure the permit before commencing business activities. The process for the application has now been fully automated, thus registration can be made online.

Tax Registration

It is important that after incorporation a registered company registers with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and obtains a Tax Identification Number (TIN). The TIN is often required to secure other licenses and operate a bank account. It is also necessary to register with the State Inland Revenue Service located in the state in Nigeria where it wishes to carry on business.

Trademark Protection/Registration

Companies that already have an existing trademark in their home countries are encouraged to register such trademarks in Nigeria to secure their usage by the company. A search must be conducted at the trademark registry to determine if the trademark is already in existence before registration will be approved or rejected.

Note that approval for trademark registration will not be granted where the trademark is already registered by another company unless permission or assignment of that trademark has been granted by that company.

Operating a Bank Account

A company will generally require capital to set up its business in Nigeria. Commercial banks in Nigeria are appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as authorized dealers for the purpose of importing foreign exchange and guaranteeing repatriation of foreign capital which may have been imported through a Commercial Bank. Commercial banks also play a crucial role in facilitating the importation of goods into the country.

Generally, the requirements for operating a bank account vary from one bank to another. Evidence of company registration, identities of a company's directors, TIN of the company, proof of registered address, are however standard requirements.

Sector-Specific Licensing

A foreign company must enquire about the licenses required to do business in its proposed sector of operation. Some sectors may have special licensing requirements which must be fulfilled by operators. For instance, a foreign company interested in the sale of cosmetics in Nigeria must first obtain a permit from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control; a company seeking to import and distribute electronics must obtain a certificate from the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON); also, a company that wishes to provide logistics services must be licensed by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

Advertising

It is worthy of note that a license to operate may not always confer permission to advertise. A foreign company must ensure it obtains the requisite advertising permit before advertising to its consumers.2

CONCLUSION

It is advisable that a foreigner interested in doing business in Nigeria engages the services of a business lawyer who will offer transactional guidance specifically tailored to the sector which it seeks to operate.

Footnotes

1 S. 80 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, exempts foreign companies engaged in specific individual loan projects on behalf of the donor country or international organization, export promotion activities or engineering consultants or technical experts engaged in individual-specific projects with the government or any of its agencies, from registration at the CAC.

2 In Lagos state, the agency empowered to issue advertising licenses is the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.