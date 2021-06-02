Financial institutions require security as collateral before granting loans to borrowers. Securities are collaterals in form of assets or property offered or pledged by individuals or corporate entities for the issuance of a loan from a bank and when the borrower fails to repay the loan, the bank can take steps to repossess the security given as a way of compensating for the unpaid loan. Securities are ways to protect the interest of the bank against any potential loss in event of the default of the borrower to repay the loan. This article aims to briefly discuss the types of securities that can be accepted for bank loans in Nigeria.

Types of Security Acceptable for Bank Loans

The Nigerian law recognises different types of collaterals for loans, which may be created over tangible or intangible assets in Nigeria. They can be taken in form of a mortgage, charge, pledge, lien, or assignment depending on the type of security. The security for the loans can either be equal to, less than or greater than the value of the loan applied for. Apart from considering the viability of the borrower's source of repayment, the bank will also assess the quality of the borrower's security to determine whether it possesses adequate net worth for the loan applied for. Some of the securities that can be used for bank loans in Nigeria include the followings:

Real Estate - landed properties; constructed buildings; fixtures on land; leasehold on a property (intangible rights) are acceptable securities for bank loans in Nigeria. Real estate is the most recognized and widely used form of security for loans. The borrower will be required to deposit the title document such as Certificate of Occupancy, Deed of Conveyance, Deed of Assignment, Deed of Gift, Deed of Sub-Lease, and any other title deed to the bank. Security can be created either by legal or equitable mortgage or a charge. A legal mortgage involves a transfer of the legal title of the property to the bank as a security for the repayment of a loan. The transfer is subject to the condition that the title will revert to the applicant when the loan is repaid.

Shares, Stocks, and Bonds - security can be in form of shares of a company incorporated in Nigeria by a way of a mortgage or a charge. To perfect an equitable mortgage or charge over shares, the borrower (mortgagor) must deposit the share certificate with the secured lender (mortgagee) with or without a memorandum of deposit. While to perfect a legal mortgage, the mortgagee must be registered as a shareholder in the register of company members with an undertaking for a re-transfer of the shares to the mortgagor if the loan is discharged. An equitable mortgage is created by depositing the shares certificate with the bank or a security trustee appointed by the bank, and where it is created, the legal title to the shares is not transferred to the bank or security trustee.

In closing, granting loans to borrowers are ways by which banks can increase profitability and also satisfy the credit needs of their customers. In taking out loans, the decision of the borrower is oftentimes influenced by factors such as the risk involved, the lending policy of the bank, and the interest rate. The important considerations for the lender before giving out a loan are usually security for the loan and viability of repayment source or bankability of the lending.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.