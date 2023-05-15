One of the main functions of the Securities Exchange Commission is to protect the public from being defrauded or from investing in companies that are not registered with the commission. Given that the Commission does not regulate the private entities, a concern that could arise, would be whether the members of the public would have access to information regarding the financial statements, managerial competence, and corporate information/ operations of the private entities for instance.

Section 67 of ISA has been amended. The new subsection seeks to ensure that private companies, through lawful means prescribed by the Securities Exchange Commission, are also able to offer and allot their company securities to the public for subscription. The former provision of the law allowed this for only public companies and statutory organizations.

Section 2 of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council Act states that there shall be a governing board of the Council and it shall consist of a Chairman to be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Minister and the following members: a representative each of the following Federal Ministries, that is to say: Foreign Affairs; Commerce; Culture and Tourism; a representative of the Nigerian Customs Services; a representative each of the following associations, that is: the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture; the Manufacturers' Association of Nigeria; the Association of Nigerian Exporters; the Farmers' Association; and one person to be appointed by the Minister from the private sector who shall be a person possessing practical experience in industry, commerce, finance, and export promotion; and the executive director of the Council.

A representative of each Federal Ministry under section 2(a) has been amended to include (i) Industry, Trade and Investment, (ii) Mines and Steel, (iii) Agriculture, and (iv) Finance. Section 2(b) has been amended to include a representative of the Bank of Industry ("BoI") and the Central Bank of Nigeria ("CBN"). Section 2(c) has been amended to include an executive director of the Council as well as one person appointed by the Minister from the private sector with experience in industry, commerce, finance, international trade or export promotion.

The new sections ensure adequate representation of more sectors that are paramount in the administration of businesses on the Nigerian Export Promotion Council's board.