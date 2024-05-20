DOES THE LEVYING OF THESE TAXES AT BOTH THE FEDERAL AND STATE LEVEL AMOUNT TO DOUBLE TAXATION AND WHAT REMEDIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR COMPANIES?

From the above cases, it is quite clear that there is really no distinction between VAT and the consumption tax imposed by the respective states. It is the same tax and charging both at the same time brings up a clear case of double taxation because not only does it cover the same goods and services, they also target the same consumers and such taxes should only be remitable to a single authority. See the case of Nigeria Employers

Consultative Association (NECA) and Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited v. Kano SIRS (supra).

The most recent decision of the Court on this issue is the Court of Appeal's decision in FIRS v. HOMAL & AG Lagos (delivered by the Court of Appeal on 1st July, 2022) which put to rest some of the varying decisions of the respective Federal High Courts. The Court of Appeal by upholding the powers of the FIRS to collect VAT in hotels and restaurants and having ruled that the VAT Act has covered the field in respect of consumption taxes, has in effect rendered invalid the respective state laws imposing consumption taxes and Companies can place reliance on the same to refuse payment of consumption taxes (by whatever name it is called, provided it is being taxed on the same goods and services) to the respective State Governments and not just Lagos State.

Companies can, as further protection, institute an action against the respective state governments who are demanding the payment of consumption tax for an order of injunction restraining them from demanding the collection of the same in light of the decision of the Court of Appeal based on the principle of stare decisis. The principle of stare decisis (the doctrine of precedent) makes it imperative for an inferior court to follow earlier judicial pronouncements (decisions) of superior courts of records, when the same points arise again in litigation - Gebi v. Dahiru (2012) 1 NWLR (Pt. 1282) 560 (CA),Adedayo V. P.D.P (2013) 17 NWLR (Pt. 1382) 1 (SC).

In Aghedo v. Adenomo (2018) 13 NWLR (Pt. 1636) 264, the Supreme Court held that, "The principle of stare decisis or precedent, where appropriate, must be resorted to and applied by courts because settled matters as decided earlier by courts should persist. The doctrine of judicial precedent or stare decisis is well rooted in Nigerian jurisprudence to be strictly followed to avoid confusion." Thus, the Federal High Court to whom the action will be presented, would be bound to follow the decision of the Court of Appeal as it is the same issues that are being referred for determination.

CONCLUSION

It is the writer's considered opinion in light of the decisions above that Companies are not under the obligation to collect and remit both VAT and consumption tax in any state. Its only obligation is the collection and remission of VAT to the FIRS.

With specific reference to Rivers State, the writer maintains this same position particularly because by virtue of the application made by the Federal Inland Revenue Service that the execution of the judgement of the Federal High Court will affect the revenue of the Federation and as such parties should maintain status quo and the grant of same by the Court of Appeal, it is safe to say that status quo here, is status quo ante bellum, that is, the state of affairs which existed before the commencement of the suit. The further appeal by the State government to the Supreme Court to challenge this order further cements this position. In other words, even in Rivers State, FIRS is empowered to continue to collect VAT pending the outcome of the appeal. In light of this and against the backdrop of the HOMAL case, Rivers State cannot continue to collect consumption tax as well.

It would however seem that states are not willing to comply with this decision as Lagos State recently deployed an Upgraded Consumption Tax Collection Process for the Hospitality Sector. This in the writer's opinion further highlights the deplorable state of the Nigerian judicial system and the blatant disregard for the rule of law, a stance which must be revisited to allow for an effective and attractive business environment.

