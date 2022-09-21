Nigeria:
Changes/Innovations To The Tax Landscape In Nigeria Under The Finance Act, 2021
21 September 2022
The Trusted Advisors
The implication of the Finance Act 2021 with some of the modest
changes contained therein, is that the Act is focused on various
macro-economic policies of the Federal government which are in
alignment with the 2017 10-point road map to tackle the
obstructions to growth in order to drive productivity, broaden
wealth creation and bolster overall economic growth in the economy
of Nigeria which would in turn reflect positively in the economic
lives of Nigerians.
Furthermore, the Act is aimed at economic recovery in line with
the Economic recovery growth plan (ERGP) of the Federal Government.
Although the Honourable Minister of Finance has hinted at a
possible amendment to the Act by mid-2022, it is expected that with
proper implementation of the provisions of the Act, Nigeria will be
well on her way to economic recovery.
