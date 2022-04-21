Effective 1st April, Non-resident Taxpayers will be required to
charge VAT. Taxpayers can easily pay through our online
portal.
#StayCompliant
#GRAgoescashless @TheGhanaWeb @business24gh @CitiBizNews @JoyFmNews @utvghana @tv3_ghana
@GHOneTV @GHANANEWSAGENCY @adom_tv @Graphicgh pic.twitter.com/NIYlvjmyH5
— GRA (@GhanaRevenue) March 10, 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.