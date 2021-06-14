In keeping with its mandate to digitize tax administration in Nigeria, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) now requires all taxpayers to file their Companies Income Tax (CIT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) returns exclusively on the updated FIRS e-filing platform (https://taxpromax.firs.gov.ng/).

The login details to access the platform are the same as those used for corporate tax clearance certificate (TCC) application. Where you do not have a login detail, you can contact your tax office and provide the required details to enable the FIRS to setup your account on the platform.

You can access the step by step guides provided by the FIRS for filing of CIT and VAT on the platform through the links provided below. Taxpayers must complete the online filing process in order to generate a Remita Retrieval Reference number for the payment of the relevant taxes either through the Remita portal (https://www.remita.net/) or at the bank.

Most of the FIRS tax offices may no longer accept physical copies of CIT and VAT returns, except under "special circumstances". Consequently, it is imperative that all taxpayers complete their online registration on the e-filing platform to avoid rejection of their returns. Any difficulties experienced with the platform should be quickly escalated to the relevant FIRS tax office for resolution to ensure a hitch free filing season.

Please click the links below to read and download the:

· FIRS' CIT user guide

· FIRS' VAT user guide

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.