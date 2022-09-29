A CGC is an institution licensed with the primary objective of providing guarantees to banks and other financial institutions against the risk of defaults by debtors.

The objective of a Credit Guarantee Company (CGC) is to:

Improve access to credit for MSMEs

Reduce credit risk by providing guarantees to Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs)

Encourage lower interest rates

Encourage new business formation

Improve risk management.

Apart from guaranteeing loans, CGCs are permitted to also render advisory services, partake in other investments as approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as invest funds in government securities. They are however not permitted to provide guarantees to entities outside Nigeria, provide guarantees to entities within its holding company structure, guarantee loans of any institution it is indebted to, accept savings and deposits, provide credit to customers or manage pension fund amidst others.

LICENSING PROCEDURE AND REQUIREMENT

The promoters of a CGC shall apply in writing to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; CBN with the following documents:

Application fee of N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) in bank draft payable to the CBN

Evidence of deposit of the minimum paid up capital requirement of N10,000,000,000.00 (Ten Billion Naira) or any other amount as may be prescribed by the CBN. Note that the CBN shall refund the sum deposited to the promoters upon the grant of the license)

Evidence of the capital contribution made by each shareholder

Evidence of name reservation with the CAC

Detailed business plan or feasibility report

Draft copy of the company's MEMART

Shareholders agreement providing for disposal or transfer of shares

Statement of intent to invest in the company by each investor

Detailed manuals and policies.

Upon successful application, where the CBN is satisfied, it shall issue an Approval in principle (AIP) to the promoters of the CGC

Not later than six (6) months after obtaining the AIP, the promoters shall submit an application for the grant of a final license to the CBN. The approval shall be accompanied with the following documents:

Licensing fee of N1,000,000.00 (One Million Naira)

CTC of the certificate of incorporation

CTC of the company's MEMART

Evidence of payment of the stamp duties

Evidence of location of the head office

Schedule of changes (if any) in the board and shareholding after the grant of the AIP

Copies of letters of offer and acceptance of employment of the management team

Resumes, valid means of identification and tax clearance certificate (for the past 3 years) of the management staff.

Internal control policy

Business continuity plan

Comprehensive plan on the commencement of the business operation

Board and staff training program

Thereafter, the CBN shall conduct an inspection of the premises and the facilities of the company. Upon a satisfactory physical inspection, the CBN shall issue a final license which shall arm the company with the needed approval to successfully operate as a CGC.

