It is without peradventure that the nature of technology use has occasioned a near borderless global society as personal data flows in trillions of bytes across borders.

The recently enacted Nigeria Data Protection Act (the Act) 2023, occasioned a modification of the data privacy and protection landscape in Nigeria, and notable among the innovations of the Act is the modification of the cross border personal data flow landscape.

Due to the significance and inevitable cross-border flow of personal data in the current era, and its likely impact on the data protection rights of data subjects, the Act has provisions that guide the transfer of personal data outside Nigeria by data controllers and data processors, with the privacy and data protection of data subjects at the fore.

This article which has also been published in the December 2023 edition of the Privacy Laws & Business International Report, examines the salient provisions of the Act that borders on cross border personal data flow.

