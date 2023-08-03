ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The UUBO Data Protection Team is pleased to share with you that the Data Protection Bill has now been signed into law by President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Data Protection Team participated in the bill review process, and provided insightful comments prior to its enactment.

We are particularly pleased that with the advent of a substantive Data Protection legislation in Nigeria, the necessary statutory backing to the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, which was established in February 2022 to regulate data protection matters in Nigeria, has now been provided. With the promulgation of the Act, we have great expectations that the privacy and data protection sector in Nigeria will be further strengthened.

We will be sharing a review of the new Act after obtaining the gazetted version from the government press.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.