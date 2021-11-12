ARTICLE

The term 'legalization' is generally used synonymously with 'authentication'. The easiest way to differentiate them is to note the purpose of submission and where the submission is made to. To legalize a document means certification of authenticated documents. It is a means through which foreign embassies confirms the genuineness of the signature or seal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or any other ministry that authenticates a document.

STEPS TO AUTHENTICATE A DOCUMENT IN NIGERIA

Get the document authenticated by the appropriate ministry (if required) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Get the document translated (if required) Book an appointment at the appropriate Embassy Submit the original and translated copy of the document along side with any other document as may be required by each Embassy

TYPES OF DOCUMENTS SUITABLE FOR LEGALIZATION

Birth certificate or Attestation of Birth Certificate Marriage certificate Divorce certificate Single status affidavit Police character certificate (PCC) Nigerian International Passport Data Page Academic documents (results, degree certificates and transcripts) Incorporation documents Authorization letters Declaration of assets Bank statements Sponsorship letters, etc.

