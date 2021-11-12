ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Authentication of document is the first step to undertake when important documents are intended to be used outside the country of issuance and the other country needs to confirm that the document(s) is genuine. To authenticate a document means to attest or certify that such a document is legal, genuine, and validly issued to the bearer by the claimed authority responsible for issuing such a document.

In Nigeria, authentication is done at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja. However, in some cases, the document(s) will need to be authenticated at required Registries or Ministries. For example, academic result such as WAEC or Degree Certificate must first be certified and confirmed by the Ministry of Education before the same can be authenticated at the Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

PROCEDURE:

Authentication at the appropriate Registry or Ministry Filing of form at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pay prescribed fee through remita Submit document(s) along with proof of payment

TYPES OF DOCUMENTS SUITABLE FOR LEGALIZATION

Birth certificate or Attestation of Birth Certificate Marriage certificate Divorce certificate Single status affidavit Police character certificate Nigerian International Passport Data Page Academic documents (results, degree certificates and transcripts) Incorporation documents Authorization letters Declaration of assets Bank statements Sponsorship letters, etc.

Famsville Solicitors is well positioned to render necessary advice and assist with authentication of documents at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and any other ministry as may be required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.