Management Changes At The Nigerian Patents And Designs Registry

Mrs Stella Ezenduka, Chief Registrar of the Patents and Designs Registry, Commercial Law Department of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in Nigeria, has retired from her position. During her time as the Chief Registrar, she was actively involved in overseeing the protection and administration of patent and design rights in Nigeria.

Following Madam Ezenduka's retirement, Ms Jane Igwe has been appointed as the Acting Registrar of the Patents and Designs Registry. Immediately after her appointment, Ms Igwe organised and held a successful introductory discussion with agents on 17 April 2024 at the Registry. The discussion was attended by over 50 agents. She opened the discussion by welcoming the attendees and assured them that she welcomes the relevant stakeholders' support as it is vital to the success of the department. She also emphasised her commitment to the success of her office.

