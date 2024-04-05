ARTICLE

In light of Nigeria's evolving economic realities, the country grapples with a severe energy crisis marked by frequent power outages, impacting daily life and hindering economic growth. This article delves into the journey of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) so far, examining recent legal reforms, notably the Electricity Act 2023. We address practical challenges hampering the sector, such as low generation capacity and ATC&C losses and consider the potential and regulatory complexities of regional and decentralized electricity as a viable strategy.

Originally published February 8, 2024.

