Introduction

The enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act 20211 (PIA) in August 2021 was deservedly greeted with great relief by both the local and international community who had watched – with dismay - the inertia around Nigeria's inability to implement her declared industry wide reform since the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was first proposed as an executive bill in the late 2000s.2 Nigeria's loss as a result of the unpardonable failure to enact wholesale reform legislation for her oil and gas industry was nothing less than colossal.3

The Buhari administration deserves high marks for seeing through major legislative initiatives as exemplified by the three recent Finance Acts,4 the Deep Offshore and Inland Basins (Production Sharing Contracts) (Amendment) Act 20195 (PSCAA) and specifically, enactment of the PIA, especially after several failed attempts on the latter.6 Whilst the PIA has expectedly, changed the fiscal landscape of the Nigerian oil and gas industry; in the process, it has 'given birth' to many necessary questions that require reflections and answers.

Such questions include: what is the impact of the fiscal changes on the erstwhile subsisting contractual relationships in petroleum contracts, especially the early 1990s and subsequent PSCs with International Oil Companies (IOCs) that had stabilisation clauses? Has the stabilisation clauses been effectively rendered nurgatory? What wiggle room does PSC contractors/co-venturers have to craft responsive strategies that does not leave them with near nugatory stabilisation provisions?

This article discusses stabilisation implications of the fiscal changes introduced by the PIA, whilst trying to answer the above questions and other related ones, within the current Nigerian upstream (fiscal) regulatory context.7 Whilst the PIA presents an immediate basis to consider stabilisation rights and issues, the truth is that prior developments such as: the various PSC crude entitlement (CRE) disputes between the NNPC and PSC Contractors from the late 2000s and resultant arbitration and litigation;8 enacted PSCAA provisions and other regulatory changes have had stabilisation implications, and affected players must have been pondering them, whilst weighing their options in terms of responsive strategy.9

Exemplifying the foregoing is that some sections of our March 2019 joint article, 'PSC Contractors Get Ready! Fiscal Implications of the Supreme Court Decision in A-G Rivers State & Ors v. A-G Federation SC964/2016',10 featured high level stabilisation discussions in the context of the referenced decision.11 It has now become necessary to undertake a more comprehensive stabilisation conversation, given the wholesale provisions of the PIA,12 particularly because of the firm jurisprudential underpinning that parties are generally bound by the terms of their contracts.13

See excerpts from Taiwo Amodu et al, 'The Politics, History of Petroleum Industry Bill', Nigerian Tribune, 05.07. 2021: "The initiative to reform the oil sector was first taken by the ... Obasanjo administration who in April 2000 inaugurated the Oil and Gas Reform Implementation Committee, with a mandate to review and streamline all existing petroleum laws and establish an all-inclusive regulatory framework for the industry. The first Executive Bill on the PIB was in 2008 sent to the sixth National Assembly by ...President Umar Yar'Adua. Checks revealed that passage of the bill suffered setback as a result of disagreement over 10% as dedicated fund for the development of Host Communities and sharing of oil profit among the [IOCs]. In July 2012, a revised draft was again presented to the seventh National Assembly by the Goodluck Jonathan administration but it was passed by only the House of Representatives as it was dogged by same controversy over sharing formula. In the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, the eighth National Assembly broke the jinx, when it passed the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari. ...To fast track its passage, the ninth NASS split the bill into four parts – the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, Petroleum Industry Administration Bill, Petroleum Industry Fiscal Bill and Petroleum Host Community Bill. Checks revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari however declined the Bill presidential assent. ...A year after winning election for a second term, President Buhari, in September 2020, dispatched PIB 2020 to the NASS as an Executive bill."

Nigeria lost significant investment opportunities due to delays in passing the PIB. According to a commentator, "While Nigerian government has spent the better part of 7 years dithering over enactment of new fiscal regime for its oil and gas sector via the PIB; with several investments stalling as a result (and consequential economic losses), many countries in the Gulf of Guinea have joined or are on their way to becoming competing oil and gas provinces. In recent memory, Angola momentarily overtook Nigeria as leading African producer due to cuts attributable to Niger Delta militants, and ramping up of its production as prolific fields came onstream. The OGEFZ, Onne has not become the operational hub that will serve the Gulf of Guinea as envisaged."

Whilst the Finance Acts seeks to bring Nigeria's obsolete tax provisions in line with current business realities, the PSCAA followed decades of inaction, even though the principal legislation provided for amendment upon specified triggers and stipulated timeframes. There were also different versions of the PIB, such as PIB 2008 prepared by the OGIC, and PIB 2011.

Obviously, the CRE disputes had many dimensions. PSC Contractors resorted to arbitration alleging NNPC's breach of the PSCs, on the basis that the disputes are primarily contractual, even if they have tax flavour or elements. The divergent views of the PSC Parties on the appropriate treatment of the tax items in the PSCs resulted in differing lifting allocation computations, with the Contractors claiming that NNPC was over-lifting – in excess of its Contractor computed figures, although NNPC had no tax or lifting computation rights under the PSC. Many of the arbitration proceedings resulted in whole or partly favourable arbitral awards for the Contractors, and which were promptly challenged at the FHC and mostly set aside (on the grounds that the subject matter were tax disputes and therefore not arbitrable), with appeals by Contractors to the CoA, and further appeals cum cross-appeals, to the SC. Some pro-Contractors findings from the tax dispute resolution process include the following: (a) recognition of the taxpayer status of respective PSC Contractors and their entitlement to receive and object to FIRS assessments on the Contract Area and to be issued PPT receipts as taxpayers; (b) incapacity of NNPC to amend/vary, refuse to submit Contractor prepared PPT computations for the contract area to the FIRS and/or submit NNPC prepared PPT returns in lieu thereof, given that the PSCs and PSCA delegated such role to the Contractors. However, NNPC is not a 'post office' and can raise any issues it has with Contractor prepared returns, and filing alternative returns is an extreme step that requires explanations to the Contractor. On the other hand, decisions held that: tax disputes are not arbitrable, that PSC Parties cannot by consent confer jurisdiction vested in the FHC on an arbitral tribunal, PSC tax disputes can only be resolved vide the statutory tax dispute resolution process, the PSC being contract with statutory flavor issued by the FG, involving FG agencies and relating to revenue of the Federation, as well as mines and minerals, are cognisable by section 251 1999 Constitution in the jurisdiction of the FHC. The FIRS, given its statutory duties, has locus standi to challenge decision of PSC arbitral proceeding that borders on taxation even though it was not a party to such proceedings.

It was in pursuance of this trite principle that courts have consistently held parties bound by their contractual obligations. The Supreme Court has held that a bill of lading contains the contractual terms between the parties and is binding on them and where there is no ambiguity in the bill of lading, effect must be given to the plain, clear and unambiguous meaning of the words used. The parties are bound by the terms of their contract and are not expected to read into the contract what is not in it either in subtraction or addition. The consensual nature of the agreement to refer disputes to arbitration is the most distinguishing feature of arbitration proceedings, and even "a pathological clause" could not stop courts from seeking "to give effect to the decision of the parties as manifested by their agreement to submit to arbitration." Because terms of contracts are binding is why the Court in ascertaining the intention of the parties, has regard to the terms of the contract, the conduct of the parties and the circumstances of the case. Thus, even where a party impliedly adopts an agreement by conduct in dealing with the other party, the parties will be bound by the terms of the agreement as if they executed it.

