Due to the metering gap experienced in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria were by the Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations 2021 (MAP and NMM Regulations 2021) permitted to collaborate with third parties, known as Meter Asset Providers (MAPs), to install meters for electricity consumers, and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) determines the pricing of these meters.

On the 5th of September 2023, NERC announced an upward review of the price of single-phase meters and three-phase meters pursuant to the Order on the Price Review of MAP Meters 2023 (Meter Review Order), with the main objective of ensuring fair and reasonable pricing of meters to both MAPs and end-users in the NESI.

In this Newsletter, we discuss the Meter Review Order and the likely market implications on MAPs as well as consumers. We hope you find this an insightful read.

Read the full publication here.

