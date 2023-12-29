The Federal High Court ("FHC" or "the Court"), sitting in Yenagoa, recently delivered its judgment in a case between The Incorporated Trustees of the International Association of Drilling Contractors, Nigeria ("IADC" or "the Plaintiff/Applicant") and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB or "the Defendant/Respondent").

The FHC held that the NCDMB is empowered by its enabling statue - the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (NOGICDA or "the Act") - to collect one percent of every contract awarded to any operator, contractor, sub-contractor in the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry, and the members of the IADC are required to comply with the statutory obligation. Interestingly, the court did not dwell on the merits of the case but struck it out largely on technical basis that the IADC lacked the

locus standi to institute the case. Consequently, the court lacked the jurisdiction to commence the suit.