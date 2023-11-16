First City Monument Bank (FCMB or the "Bank") recently introduced Energy Finance Loan which provides up to ₦10 million to Nigerian homes and small businesses for the purchase of solar panels, batteries, inverters, and other green energy equipment. The Bank noted that the loan facility is designed to unlock the potentials of the renewable and clean energy sector, provide relief to Nigerians, with specific focus on the key social institutions such as hospitals, schools, hotels, etc. and small businesses. The product is also expected to encourage adoption of clean energy amongst the target institutions and businesses. It is no news that the removal of subsidies on petrol, which is a major source of energy for most Nigerian households and small businesses, has impacted the cost of living and doing business in Nigeria. This has also seen a shift in focus by most affected businesses towards renewable energy solutions, though limited by the initial cost of uptake.

The Managing Director of the Bank noted that the Energy Finance Loan is a bold intervention by the Bank to unlock the potential of the renewable and clean energy sector and improve uptake of green solutions amongst Nigerian small businesses. It is also a reaffirmation of the Bank's commitment to eco-friendly energy finance. Access to constant and sustainable energy remains a key catalyst for economic growth and business development. Therefore, it is expected that the ability of households and small businesses in Nigeria to access the facility should spur economic growth.